How long will Italy’s unusually warm autumn weather last?

Climate experts say the persistently warm weather this October could break heat records - and more extreme weather is likely to follow.

Published: 20 October 2022 13:14 CEST
People across Italy have been enjoying a prolonged spell of t-shirt weather, or even beach weather, in the middle of October. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

There’s talk of ‘un caldo innaturale’ (an unnatural heat) across Italy this week, as the unseasonably warm weather continues – meaning residents can postpone switching the heating on for a little longer this year, but also bringing clouds of smog, hordes of mosquitoes, and heightened concerns about the climate.

Summery weather in October is far from unusual in Italy. In fact, the phenomenon has a specific name in Italian: ‘Ottobrata’. But as higher temperatures persist, newspapers say Italy is now experiencing an ‘Ottobrata-bis’, a second warm spell which is forecast to last all month.

The phenomenon is caused by a recurring patch of high pressure over the Atlantic, which creates hot, dry conditions in the central Mediterranean. That often means several weeks of clear skies in Italy at this time of year – but this time temperatures are also unusually high.

‘Temperatures this October are 4-6°C above average, depending on the region,” said Bernardo Gozzini, director of the LaMMA-Cnr scientific research centre, in an interview with Italy’s Corriere newspaper on Thursday.

For some parts of the country the entire month has been mild and relatively dry, with especially warm weather in the south prompting some people to return to the beaches.

Antonio Sanò, director of weather website Ilmeteo, said Italy’s major islands of Sicily and Sardinia could see temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius this week.

“But the truly exceptional climate will certainly be spoken of also in the central-northern regions,” he added, predicting “peaks of 25-26 degrees in cities such as Bologna, Ferrara, Florence, and in [the southern cities of] Rome, Bari and Naples.”

EXPLAINED: How melting glaciers are shifting the Italy-Switzerland border

Ilmeteo forecast rain in the north of the country on Friday or Saturday before temperatures soar again, predicting a “truly extraordinary Sunday”.

“Temperatures will rise everywhere, reaching peaks from the height of summer, especially in the centre-south and in particular in the inland areas of Sardinia.”

Weather website Meteogiornale said the “crazy weather” won’t end anytime soon, and that there’s “ever chance” Italy could set a new heat record for October.

“Temperatures are set to remain above the average by several degrees until the end of the month,” read one forecast on Wednesday, predicting that “the hottest heat is yet to come”.

Gozzini said this weather fits “the general warming trend: 2022 is the hottest year recorded in the country since 1800, the top twenty places in that ranking are all from 2000 onwards.”

He noted that heating wouldn’t need to be switched on this month even in places like Milan or Bologna, which would normally be getting cold by the end of October, “with consequent energy savings, which in times of crisis is welcome”.

But experts agree that the increasing frequency of such unseasonably warm weather is a cause for concern, with climate scientists warning that unstable weather now could precede disastrous flooding or other extreme weather events.

READ ALSO: Climate crisis: Italy records ‘five times’ more extreme weather events in ten years

“These anomalies occur with greater frequency and intensity and increase the meteorological variability,” physicist Paola Mercogliano of the Euro-Mediterranean Centre for Climate Change told Corriere.

“In addition to increased smog and stagnant pollution over the cities, this extreme heat increases evaporation and therefore the availability of water in the atmosphere. With the arrival of the first, normal, autumnal disturbance, new phenomena of extreme precipitation could occur,” she warned.

In Italy the number of extreme weather events including droughts, storms floods, hailstorms, strong winds and tornadoes has already been 42 percent higher in 2022 so far than last year.

Mercogliano said warm autumn weather won’t necessarily become the “new normal”.

“It is still possible to reverse the trend, but mitigation and adaptation policies are needed immediately to avoid further economic and health damage”.

Europe overall is likely to experience a warmer winter than average, the continent’s long-range weather forecaster said last week, though a “cold blast” is predicted to sweep the continent in December.

Europe set for unusually warm winter but faces cold blast in December

Europe faces a higher-than-usual chance of a cold blast of weather before the end of the year, but the winter overall is likely to be warmer than average, the continent's long-range weather forecaster said Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 12:39 CEST
Temperatures this winter will be crucial for homeowners worried about the record cost of heating their homes, and for European policymakers seeking to avoid energy rationing due to cuts in Russian gas supplies.

“We see the winter as being warmer than usual,” said Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service that produces seasonal forecasts for the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

“Nevertheless there is a still a significant chance of a block situation, which can lead to cold temperatures and low wind over Europe,” he told AFP as the service issued a monthly update to its forecasts.

A so-called block or blocking pattern in the winter can bring stable, often wind-free weather accompanied by freezing temperatures.

“This was looking more likely in November, but there now looks like a pronounced probability of a cold outbreak in December,” Buontempo said.

The ECMWF produces weather modelling with data from a range of national weather services around Europe.

Its forecasts are based on indicators such as ocean and atmospheric temperatures, as well as wind speeds in the stratosphere, but do not have the accuracy of short-range reports.

The models provide the “best information possible, to give a hint, to guide our decisions”, Buontempo said.

The European winter was expected to be warmer than usual because of the “La Nina” global weather phenomenon, which is related to cooling surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

“We know that in a La Nina year, the latter part of the European winter tends to favour westerly winds, so warm and wet,” Buontempo said.

The agency will update its winter season forecast next month when it will have greater confidence because “all the drivers for the winter will be more active”, he said.

