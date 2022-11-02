Read news from:
‘Party’s over’: Italy’s government announces crackdown on illegal raves

Critics have voiced fears for public freedoms after the government said parties with more than 50 attendees would need a permit, with organisers risking jail terms of up to six years.

Published: 2 November 2022 10:43 CET
'Party's over': Italy's government announces crackdown on illegal raves
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. The new government announced tough penalties for unauthorised event organisers after police broke up a Halloween party in the northern city of Modena. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Italy’s new hard-right government approved draft legislation at its first cabinet meeting on Monday meaning jail sentences of up to six years and fines of 10,000 euros for anyone organising parties or gatherings deemed a “risk to public safety”.

The move came after a Halloween party in a disused warehouse near the northern city of Modena this weekend attended by around 1,000 people from Italy and abroad, which attracted complaints about noise and traffic.

Police confiscated audio equipment worth 150,000 euros after the Interior Ministry ordered local law enforcement to break up the event, local media reported.

The new crime of “invasion for dangerous gatherings” would carry a sentence of up to six years in jail, and opens up the possibility of wiretapping organisers.

The offence would apply to unauthorised gatherings of at least 50 people that “pose a risk to public health, safety or order”, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said at a press conference.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the moved showed “that the state won’t turn a blind eye and fail to act when faced with law-breaking”.

“The impression that the Italian state has given in recent years is one of being lax when it comes to respecting the rules and the law,” she said at the press conference.

“The party’s over,” Matteo Salvini, League party leader and minister of infrastructure, tweeted.

He said “half of Europe” had “come to cause chaos in Modena in Italy with an illegal rave party”.

The partygoers in Modena had planned to stay until Tuesday, but left the warehouse on Monday without trouble. Witnesses said they tidied up behind them.

Critics voiced concerns that the law could be used arbitrarily to shut down any type of public demonstration.

“It’s a major error. Raves have no place in such a document. This calls into question public freedoms,” Democratic Party secretary and former prime minister Enrico Letta posted on Twitter.

Writer Erri di Luca saw it as a “serious danger for open and free musical shows”.

Many critics of the draft law pointed out that police did not move against the 2,000 far-right demonstrators who gathered in Benito Mussolini’s birthplace of Predappio to celebrate the Fascist dictator.

“Who decides what is dangerous? A rave or a gathering of blackshirts who insult our constitution?” asked Democratic deputy Ilenia Malavasi on Tuesday.

For LGBT rights activist Dario Accolla, “They simply want to ban demonstrations.”

Opposition leaders also hit out at government priorities after the inaugural cabinet meeting saw ministers, facing demands to help families and business cope with soaring inflation, decide instead to allow thousands of suspended anti-vax doctors to return to work and single out rave party organisers.

There were no updates from the meeting regarding measures to help with the energy and cost of living crisis.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said similar legislation was “already in force in other countries,” though didn’t say which.

The new law would save money locally and for the state by enabling such gatherings to be quickly closed down, he added.

The minister declared the Modena rave and Predappio meeting “two totally different things”.

“Predappio is a demonstration that has been held for many years. For the rave party there was a complaint from the owner” of the land, he said.

Italy reports surprise growth as new PM Meloni prepares budget

Italy's new government is now drawing up the 2023 budget, which is expected to include funds for an extended flat tax, help with energy costs, and stopping a retirement age rise.

Published: 31 October 2022 17:58 CET
Italy reports surprise growth as new PM Meloni prepares budget

Italy posted better-than-expected quarterly growth on Monday, a surprise bump for new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that staves off recession for now.

In its third quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.5 percent over the second quarter, compared to the expected slight decline.

Nicola Nobile of Oxford Economics told AFP it was due to a surge in “household consumption, especially in services such as tourism”.

“But like other countries in the eurozone, Italy should enter a recession this winter in a context of rising interest rates and inflation,” he said.

The news comes at the right time for Meloni, whose first budget is due before the European Commission by the end of November.

On her first visit to Brussels on Thursday, where she will be received by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Meloni is expected to pledge her willingness to curb deficits while maintaining the costly election promises of her right-wing coalition.

The balancing act for Italy – the biggest beneficiary of the EU’s Covid recovery fund – comes against a global backdrop of rising interest rates, record inflation, the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine.

During the election campaign, Meloni repeatedly pledged not to increase Italy’s huge public deficit.

Still, while the previous Draghi government forecast a public deficit of 3.4 percent of GDP next year, Giorgia Meloni plans to increase that.

According to the Italian press, she is aiming for a deficit of 4.5 percent, or an additional 21 billion euros ($21 billion) to be financed by debt.

A large part of the budget is expected to be devoted to further measures aimed at mitigating soaring energy prices for businesses and households, though the new government hasn’t yet laid out what these will look like.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti are drawing up a budget plan which must be submitted to Brussels for approval by the end of November. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

At the helm is Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who served as economic development minister under Draghi and is considered one of the more moderate members of Matteo Salvini’s far-right League party.

The coalition’s flagship measure – extending a 15 percent flat tax for the self-employed to those with annual incomes of 100,000 euros, instead of the current 65,000 – could be limited at first and then extended to other incomes. 

Funds must also be made available to lower the retirement age, which, in the absence of new measures, would automatically rise from 64 to 67 in 2023, as provided for in a 2011 reform.

Salvini has proposed recovering one billion euros with a six-month hiatus in Italy’s controversial basic income — a minimum payment which goes to Italy’s poorest, including the unemployed, those who cannot work because of disabilities or retirees who live under a basic income level.

Salvini’s contentious proposal to save cash is to stop payments to an estimated 900,000 people who are deemed capable of working but are unemployed.

But the last word will go to Giorgia Meloni. 

The challenge for the premier will be “to ensure the support of the League, while neutralising in part its leader” Salvini, who could undermine the “serious image” Meloni wants to put forward, said Credit Agricole analyst Sofia Tozy.

