Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LIVING IN ITALY

RANKED: The best (and worst) places to live in Italy in 2022

A new quality of life study has ranked Italian cities from best to worst, with the gap between north and south widening again this year. Here's how every part of the country scored.

Published: 7 November 2022 15:27 CET
Parma has come top of the poll for a 2021 quality of life in Italy survey.
Poor quality of life? The city of Rome was ranked 53rd best place to live in Italy in the latest annual survey. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

This year, the inhabitants of the northern Italian city of Trento can say they live in the best province in Italy for quality of life – at least according to the latest quality of life report compiled by ItaliaOggi and Rome’s La Sapienza University.

Now in its 24th year, this is among the most respected of several annual quality of life surveys conducted in Italy. 

Trento took the top spot from last year’s winner Parma, which now ranks seventh.

Trento’s neighbour Bolzano was in second place, and the top five was completed by the cities of Bologna, Florence and Milan.

Rome was in 53rd place, followed by Turin in 54th. 

The northern Italian city of Parma topped the ItaliaOggi quality of life survey in 2021 but dropped to seventh place this year. Photo: AFP

Venice ranked 22nd, while southern capital Naples was fourth from bottom in 104th place.

The rankings are based on factors including employment opportunities, standards in health and education, crime levels, leisure facilities, social security and environment.

READ ALSO: ‘If you want quality of life, choose Italy’s sunny south over the efficient north’

This year, as well as last, the study also took into account how different areas handled the Covid-19 health emergency.

While such studies consistently show a clear north-south divide, ItaliaOggi notes that this year the gap has widened overall between the wealthier northern cities and provincial capitals and those in the south, which were generally worse off to begin with and had fewer resources available to help offset the impact of the pandemic and financial crisis.

The “growing distance between the two parts of the country” is also demonstrated by the fact that “among the cities that have made leaps forward in the classification (those which have moved up more than ten places), the most southern province is Pesaro and Urbino in the central Marche region, up from 56th to 30th place; all the others are further north,” notes ItaliaOggi.

Examples include Como, which went from 62nd to 32nd place, or Rimini which rose from 61st to 37th.

READ ALSO: Twelve statistics that show how the pandemic has hit Italy’s quality of life

While the study does not rank smaller towns and rural areas, it is seen as representative partly as most public services, including local government offices and larger hospitals and healthcare facilities, are generally located in the provincial capital.

Here’s the survey’s complete ranking of all 107 provincial capitals in Italy, from best to worst according to its criteria:

1 Trento

2 Bolzano

3 Bologna

4 Florence

5 Milan

6 Siena

7 Parma

8 Pordenone

9 Trieste

10 Modena

11 Reggio Emilia

12 Cuneo

13 Verona

14 Sondrio

15 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola

16 Treviso

17 Aosta

18 Ancona

19 Pisa

20 Monza and Brianza

21 Bergamo

22 Venice

23 Brescia

24 Belluno

25 Forlì-Cesena

26 Udine

27 Vicenza

28 Ravenna

29 Padova

30 Pesaro and Urbino

31 Mantova

32 Como

33 Varese

34 Cremona

35 Lecco

36 Piacenza

37 Rimini

38 Arezzo

39 Gorizia

40 Biella

41 Lucca

42 Macerata

43 Lodi

44 Fermo

45 Livorno

46 Perugia

47 Ferrara

48 Massa-Carrara

49 Genova

50 Novara

51 Savona

52 Ascoli Piceno

53 Rome

54 Turin

55 Grosseto

56 Terni

57 Pistoia

58 Asti

59 Pavia

60 Prato

61 Rieti

62 Vercelli

63 La Spezia

64 Teramo

65 Pescara

66 L’Aquila

67 Alessandria

68 Chieti

69 Viterbo

70 Rovigo

71 Matera

72 Cagliari

73 Imperia

74 Potenza

75 Isernia

76 Latina

77 Nuoro

78 Frosinone

79 Sassari

80 Bari

81 Campobasso

82 Benevento

83 Avellino

84 Ragusa

85 Brindisi

86 Salerno

87 Catanzaro

88 Lecce

89 Sardinia

90 Barletta-Andria-Trani

91 Oristano

92 Caserta

93 Trapani

94 Cosenza

95 Reggio Calabria

96 Messina

97 Enna

98 Palermo

99 Taranto

100 Vibo Valentia

101 Foggia

102 Catania

103 Agrigento

104 Naples

105 Caltanissetta

106 Siracusa

107 Crotone

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIVING IN ITALY

Are English speakers more likely to be targeted by scams in Italy?

There's no shortage of stories about tourists or new residents being ripped off in Italy. American writer Mark Hinshaw in Le Marche asks how common such scams really are and whether English-speaking foreigners are more likely to be targets.

Published: 14 October 2022 17:17 CEST
Are English speakers more likely to be targeted by scams in Italy?

Another foreign resident here in Italy recently related to me a tale of woe from one of her friends who was taken advantage of by a local contractor. She felt she was significantly overcharged for work done and wondered if others had similar experiences. Facebook expat groups are filled with stories of visitors and residents being ripped off, with the reader possibly inferring that this must be a common occurrence.

Obviously, it’s hazardous to make generalizations. Regions differ. Cities and towns differ. People differ. In any country or culture, one is going to encounter people who are scammers, petty thieves, or just plain dishonest.

For many hundreds of years, the Italian peninsula has been inundated by waves of tourists and newcomers from countries that are seen as wealthy. Indeed, it was a prime destination for men and women from aristocratic families on a continental Grand Tour. For the past six decades, young people from wealthier countries have been doing their own low-budget version of this rite of passage, with roving backpackers in shorts and hiking boots seen in every city, large and small. 

Whenever newcomers are seen displaying money – paying for a coffee with a credit card, buying expensive watches or shoes, and eating in overpriced, tourist-oriented restaurants – someone is going to view them as easy pickings. 

There is certainly no shortage of scams at all scales. There are the minor annoyances like the guys in Rome dressed as gladiators who are eager to take pictures with you, only to then insist upon ten euros for the privilege. There are also the listings online of houses that don’t reveal the extent of earthquake damage and want a top-drawer price. Warning: “Caveat emptor.”

READ ALSO: How to avoid hidden traps when buying an old property in Italy

Tourists are the easiest of marks. Thieves and scammers know they are likely to get away before being discovered. Or the victim won’t know how to find the police and report it. Or worse, the police will respond but with shrugged shoulders. 

One episode in the Netflix series, Master of None, captured such an interchange beautifully: the carabinieri were more interested in a fragrant dish made by the thief’s mamma than in solving the crime.

But when someone chooses to live in an Italian town, the dynamic is different. Many Italians are used to foreigners coming during certain seasons to escape undesirable weather in their own country, then disappearing for months. 

In our region locals even have a specific, mildly derisive word for such people: pendoli, like pendulums that swing back and forth. It took us a full year for our neighbors to be convinced that we were staying put.

One obvious problem that generates ill will and a suspicion of being cheated is being unfamiliar with different practices. 

For example, it is not common for a contractor to clean up a work site once a project is completed, as part of the primary contract. This is common practice in the US, but in Italy, that is handled through another separate contract sometimes with another company. So if a foreigner is expecting the service and it doesn’t happen, he can feel that he was tricked into paying more.

Cheap Italian properties aren’t always what unsuspecting buyers hope. Photo by Ehud Neuhaus on Unsplash

Another problem, as I see it, is that many English speakers choose to only develop relationships with other English-speaking expats. Worse, some exhibit a sense of entitlement or even superiority toward service workers, bureaucrats, and shopkeepers. The word gets out fast, especially in small towns.

READ ALSO: From bureaucracy to bidets: The most perplexing things about life in Italy

There’s also the fact that – almost unavoidably  –  foreigners are wealthier than locals. Having a second home in Italy is a sign of wealth. Certainly, a big holiday home with a large pool and gated entry is a dead give-away. Again, the word gets out fast, sometimes to criminals. We have a friend who went on vacation only to return to find his house in the country had been stripped of everything, including the heating system. The thieves pulled up with a big truck and went to town unimpeded. 

It’s vitally important for newcomers to establish relationships with locals. Of course, that means learning the language. Not necessarily all the conjugations of verbs but enough to make social connections. On our little lane with a dozen houses, everyone looks after each other. It would be very difficult for a stranger to pull something off.  

In our five years of living in this village of 1400 people, we have never felt that we were taken advantage of.

We know that we are perceived as the ‘wealthy Americans’ in town. We cannot avoid it. We live in a house that used to hold two big families. We have a panoramic view that everyone remarks on. We receive many packages, with delivery people asking shopkeepers and passersby where we live. They all know.

According to ISTAT, the medium income for Italian households is barely more than 30,000 euros per year. And that is very often with more than one person working. Accordingly, by Italian standards, we ARE wealthy, even though we do not consider ourselves to be. (In the US, our income would be considered close to poverty level in some places.) So, relatively wealthy Americans cannot help but stand out.

READ ALSO: ‘How I got an elective residency visa to retire in Italy’

Although we have never been victimized (knock on wood), I have no doubt that foreign residents in other towns have been. 

It may be more common in parts of Italy with seasonal hordes of tourists. Foreigners can be seen as easy marks, as they don’t understand the language and sometimes are careless when it comes to showing signs of wealth. 

Some people seem to fall for scams. I once watched, from an upper-story window, tourists being repeatedly robbed of their money by a shell game.

It was like a bizarre theatrical performance, with shills planted in the audience who would ‘win’ their game. Within minutes, with lightning-fast shuffles, hundreds of euros were taken from unsuspecting players.

A mocked-up ‘shell game’: one way unsuspecting tourists are parted from their money in Italy. Photo: Mark Hinshaw

Unfortunately, as an expat, one can be both welcomed by some people and taken advantage of by others. But that’s happened to me in New York, San Francisco, and Chicago – places I know well in my own country. One cannot always be vigilant. Or paranoid.

Mark Hinshaw is a retired city planner living in Le Marche with his wife. A former columnist for The Seattle Times, he contributes to journals, books and other publications.

SHOW COMMENTS