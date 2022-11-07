For members
LIVING IN ITALY
RANKED: The best (and worst) places to live in Italy in 2022
A new quality of life study has ranked Italian cities from best to worst, with the gap between north and south widening again this year. Here's how every part of the country scored.
Published: 7 November 2022 15:27 CET
Poor quality of life? The city of Rome was ranked 53rd best place to live in Italy in the latest annual survey. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP
Are English speakers more likely to be targeted by scams in Italy?
There's no shortage of stories about tourists or new residents being ripped off in Italy. American writer Mark Hinshaw in Le Marche asks how common such scams really are and whether English-speaking foreigners are more likely to be targets.
Published: 14 October 2022 17:17 CEST
