KEY POINTS: How Italy’s transport strikes will affect travel on Friday

Countless travellers are once again expected to face significant disruption as a number of strikes, including a 24-hour strike from Vueling staff, are set to affect travel to, from and across Italy on Friday, November 11th.

The new round of demonstrations, which threaten to replicate last month’s ‘venerdì nero’ (black Friday), will add to the dozens of strike actions that have hit Italy’s transport sector since early June.

Here’s the latest info on how the planned strikes will impact travel on Friday.

Vueling 24-hour strike

As previously reported by The Local, ground and cabin staff from Spanish airline company Vueling will take part in a 24-hour strike.

Vueling hasn’t yet released any type of official communication regarding the strike. As such, severe delays and or cancellations cannot be ruled out at this moment in time.

Staff from Spanish airline Vueling will take part in a 24-hour strike over job security and holiday pay agreements. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

According to the latest media reports, the Spanish carrier will guarantee a number of “minimum services” throughout the day but neither Vueling nor ENAC, Italy’s air traffic authority, have provided any details on the subject thus far.

That said, in the event of strikes, flights from 7am to 10am and from 6pm to 9pm are usually guaranteed.

Friday’s strike will be the third demonstration in little over a month for Italy-based Vueling personnel – the two previous strikes occurred on October 1st and October 21st respectively.

The Italian unions representing Vueling staff have already said that strike actions will continue until their demands – chiefly greater job security and new agreements over holiday pay – are met.

As in previous strikes, those meant to be travelling with Vueling on Friday are advised to directly get in touch with the carrier and ask for updates on their flight status.

Please keep in mind that, in the event of severe delays or cancellations, you might be entitled to compensation.

Other airlines

At the time of writing, no other carrier has communicated that they intend to join the strike.

National public transport strike

Aside from the Vueling staff strike, local public transport staff from all over the country are expected to take part in a four-hour national strike called by Italian union USB (Unione Sindacale di Base) earlier this week.

Public transport staff from all over the country will take part in a four-hour national strike, with the start and end time varying according to the location. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

The strike’s start and end times will vary from region to region or, in some cases, from city to city.

In Milan, staff from public transport operator ATM will strike from 8.45am to 12.45pm, with significant disruption expected for both underground (metro lines) and overground (buses and trams) services.

Outside of the above-mentioned hours, services will run regularly, ATM said in a statement.

In Rome, staff from ATAC, the main public transport provider in the capital, will strike from 8.30am to 12.30pm. Further info about the strike can be found here.

Strikes in other Italian cities:

Trieste – Local public transport staff will strike from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Bologna – Local public transport staff will strike from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

Naples – Local public transport staff will strike from 9am to 1pm.

Other Italian cities will be added to the list as soon as strike times for such cities are confirmed.