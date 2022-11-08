For members
STRIKES
KEY POINTS: How Italy’s transport strikes will affect travel on Friday
Travellers are set to be hit by disruption on Friday, November 11th as Italy braces for a new round of airline and local public transport strikes.
Published: 8 November 2022 16:41 CET
Travel to, from and across Italy will once again be disrupted by a number of strikes. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP
TRAVEL NEWS
Foreign residents in Italy not covered by new EES passport rules, Commission confirms
The European Commission has clarified that foreigners living in Italy are not covered by EES - the far-reaching changes to passport control rules due to come into effect next year.
Published: 7 November 2022 17:06 CET
