Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

From a new budget law to Thanksgiving celebrations and Black Friday deals: here are the key events happening in Italy this week that you should know about.

Published: 21 November 2022 10:16 CET
Italian parliament
Italy’s new budget law is expected to be finalised by cabinet ministers on Monday. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Monday

Italy’s 2023 budget law – Italy’s new budget law (legge di bilancio) is expected to be finalised by cabinet ministers on Monday, November 21st. 

According to the latest available indications, the bill will include measures worth between 30 and 32 billion euros. 

Though the exact contents of the new budget law haven’t been fully disclosed yet, the decree is expected to raise the cash payment ceiling to 5,000 euros, make radical changes to Italy’s benefits payments system (known as Reddito di Cittadinanza) and bring in a new pension system, thus scrapping the controversial Fornero Law.

Once green-lighted by all cabinet ministers, the bill will be sent to parliament for approval.

Festa della Salute in Venice – Venice residents will celebrate the popular Festa della Madonna della Salute (Festival of Our Lady of Good Health) on Monday.

Venice's Basilica della Madonna della Salute

Venice residents celebrate the popular Festival of Our Lady of Good Health on November 21st. Photo by Andrea PATTARO / AFP

The festival dates back to 1631, when, according to local tradition, the Virgin Mary put an end to a devastating plague that was ultimately responsible for the death of as many as 47,000 residents.

READ ALSO: TRAVEL: Why Venice is named among Europe’s cheapest city break destinations

For the occasion, a temporary floating wooden bridge will be constructed to allow locals to cross the Grand Canal on foot and give thanks to the Madonna in the church named after her.

Tuesday

Bad weather across the country – A spell of bad weather is expected to hit Italy on Tuesday, November 22nd. 

According to the latest weather forecasts, the whole country will be affected by adverse weather conditions, with heavy downpours and high winds expected in the centre and south of the boot, especially on the Tyrrhenian front.

Eastern Alps residents might also see some generous snowfalls during the day.

Thursday

Thanksgiving in Italy – American nationals will celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24th.

Though locals do not engage in Thanksgiving celebrations, Americans living in the Bel pease still have a number of options available to them to avoid missing out on their favourite national holiday.

Turkey being carved

Though Italians don’t engage in Thanksgiving celebrations, Americans living in Italy can still celebrate their favourite national holiday in a number of ways. Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

Most major cities in Italy have restaurants offering Thanksgiving-themed dinners and venues holding parties for the occasion. A list of confirmed events is available here.

READ ALSO: Where can you celebrate Thanksgiving in Italy this year?

That said, should you not be able to find what you’re looking for, remember that, with a little effort, it’s perfectly possible to create your own authentic Thanksgiving at home.

Here’s our guide on the topic.

Friday

Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women – Friday, November 25th will be the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Global commemorations fall on November 25th every year to honour the memory of the Mirabal sisters, three Dominican political activists who were brutally murdered by order of dictator Rafael Trujillo in November 1960.

For the occasion, a number of initiatives – from photographic shows to seminars – will take place across Italy. Some can be found here.

The national hotline for victims of abuse is 1522. It’s free of charge and available 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Further info can be found here.

EU talks on migrant crisis – EU interior ministers will address the current migrant crisis on Friday, November 25th.

The meeting had been originally scheduled for December 8th but it was brought forward at the end of last week after Italy and France clashed over the arrival of migrants rescued at sea.

READ ALSO: Why are France and Italy rowing over migrants and what are the consequences?

On the day, ministers will try to reach an agreement over rescue operations and relocation strategies, with Italy said to be “willing to contribute” to the creation of an EU-wide response plan.

Italy’s Black Friday – This year’s Black Friday will fall on November 25th. 

As always, nearly all large Italian retailers will apply generous deals to their merchandise, with discounts being available both online and in physical stores across the country. 

Seller putting up a Black Friday banner

Most Italian retailers will offer generous discounts on this year’s Black Friday. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

So, if you’re thinking of treating yourself to some retail therapy, here’s a list of all the retailers taking part in this year’s Black Friday and a brief overview of their main deals.

Weekend

Sparkling wine festival in Rome – Sparkleday, one of Rome’s most highly anticipated wine-tasting events, will take place on Saturday, November 26th at the Parco dei Principi hotel.

Organised by popular magazine Cucina & Vini, the event will allow wine buffs to sample some of Italy’s best sparkling wine bottles while snacking on cured meats and pastries.

You can follow the event’s Facebook page for further info. Tickets are available here.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

From chocolate and truffle festivals to student protests and World War II bomb disposal operations, here's what's happening in Italy this week.

Published: 14 November 2022 10:55 CET
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday

Storms on the way – The prolonged spell of unseasonably warm weather across Italy is expected to end on Monday, with forecasters warning that a series of storms is on the way.

Heavy rain and snow is expected to arrive in the north-west on Monday, moving to the centre-south by midweek. Further storms are expected at the weekend.

Anti-fascist exhibition in Rome – The exhibition ‘A woman, a mother’ (Una donna, una madre) by artist Clelia Mori opens in memory of Genoeffa Cocconi, mother of the seven Cervi brothers, who are considered heroes of anti-fascism for their organised resistance to Mussolini’s regime.

The exhibition will be held at the Casa Cervi Museum in Gattatico in Reggio Emilia and runs until December 28th – the 79th anniversary of the execution of the brothers.

Tuesday

It may seem odd to be discussing snow tyres when the sun is shining and temperatures remain higher than the seasonal average across Italy, but the Highway Code states that winter tires are obligatory from November 15th.

In fact, motorists are supposed to change their tyres from October 15th, but there’s a one-month grace period before the requirement is enforced by fines of up to 335 euros.

The final date for switching back to summer tyres is April 15th.

Wednesday

Italy new interior minister Matteo Piantedosi is scheduled to give an urgent cabinet briefing on France and Italy’s migrant ship stand off at 11.45am on Wednesday, as tensions mount between the two countries.

READ ALSO: Why are France and Italy rowing over migrants and what are the consequences?

France on Friday accepted the Ocean Viking rescue ship that had been seeking safe harbour in Italy, but in return said it would suspend a previous plan to take in 3,500 refugees currently in Italy, and urged other EU nations to do the same. 

Piantedosi said France’s move is incomprehensible and disproportionate, and calls into question the principle of European solidarity.

France on Friday allowed people on the Ocean Viking rescue ship to disembark on its shores.

France on Friday allowed people on the Ocean Viking rescue ship to disembark on its shores. Photo by Vincenzo Circosta / AFP.

Thursday

Chocolate lovers, rejoice: it’s the start of Cioccoshow in Bologna, which this year is happening on November 17th-20th.

The exhibit will be held this year in Piazza XX Settembre; approximately 40 chocolate makers from all over the country will be showcasing their delicacies.

If truffles and wine are more your thing, look no further than Genova’s Tartufando festival, taking place on the same dates in Piazza Sarzano.

Friday

From Bari to Milan, students across Italy will be taking to the streets on Friday to call for schools to be placed at the top of the new government’s list of priorities.

Italy’s Students Union is making five demands, including the introduction of a law on the right to study, reform of the current rules with regard to student representation and participation, and increased inclusivity in schools.

Sunday

Around 2,000 residents of Orvieto Scalo and Ciconia will be asked to temporarily evacuate their homes on Sunday in order to allow for the safe diffusion of a 500-pound US-made World War II bomb, which was recently discovered in the Paglia riverbed.

The extraction operation will begin at 7 am and must be completed by 9 am, after which the bomb will be safely detonated; until 1 pm there will be an absolute ban on entering and remaining in the area.

SHOW COMMENTS