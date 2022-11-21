For members
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week
From a new budget law to Thanksgiving celebrations and Black Friday deals: here are the key events happening in Italy this week that you should know about.
Published: 21 November 2022 10:16 CET
Italy’s new budget law is expected to be finalised by cabinet ministers on Monday. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP
From chocolate and truffle festivals to student protests and World War II bomb disposal operations, here's what's happening in Italy this week.
Published: 14 November 2022 10:55 CET
