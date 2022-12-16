Transport hit in 11 regions as Italy’s strikes intensify on Friday

Strike action throughout the day on Friday, December 16th, will reportedly hit services in the Italian regions of Alto Adige, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli, Liguria, Lombardy, Molise, Sardinia, Tuscany and Lazio.

Friday’s strikes come at the end of a week of scattered industrial action across Italy in protest against the Meloni government’s draft budget, the final version of which is due to be approved by the end of December.

Disruption is expected in the evening in Rome, where local transport provider Atac has announced all of its services will be affected between 8pm and midnight.

In Milan, staff from public transport company ATM will strike between 6pm and 10pm, affecting local transport including buses, trams and metro.

In the Lombardy, region around Milan, train services will be affected between 9am and 1pm as staff from regional rail operator Trenord join the strike.

In Campania, a rail strike has been called for regional (not long-distance) train services between 9am and 5pm on Friday.

In Tuscany local public transport will be affected for four hours, but times will vary by city. In Florence the strike will be from 6pm to 10pm.

In Emilia Romagna transport will be affected between 11.30am and 3.30pm, and schools and universities are also closed for the day.

In Liguria, local public transport will be interrupted from the start of the service until 5.30am, then from 9.30am to 5pm, and again from 9pm to the end of the service.

Staff at motorway service stations around Italy also began a 72-hour nationwide strike on 10pm on Tuesday, December 13th, which will continue until 10pm on Friday December 16th, according to the trade publication Trasporti Italia.

There were no reports of airports or taxis being affected by the strikes.

Anyone planning to travel in Italy on Friday is advised to check the status of services with their local transport operator before setting off.