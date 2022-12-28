For members
FOOD & DRINK
From fried brains to ‘sexy’ cakes: The Italian foods you might not expect in Italy
Italy may be known worldwide for pizza and gelato, but some delicacies loved by Italians are a lot less appetising to foreign visitors, as reporter Silvia Marchetti explains.
Published: 28 December 2022 18:18 CET
Visitors can find more than they bargained for at a traditional Italian food market. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
DISCOVER ITALY
Why some of Italy’s food festivals are ‘fake’ – and how to pick the best ones
Italy's countless sagre, or food fairs, are an autumn highlight. But how do you find the best events - and avoid the more commercial ones? Reporter Silvia Marchetti explains.
Published: 13 October 2022 17:22 CEST
Updated: 16 October 2022 06:05 CEST
Updated: 16 October 2022 06:05 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments