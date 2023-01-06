For members
ITALIAN LANGUAGE
Seven classic phrases Italian dads use to scold their children
As world-famous promoters of tough love, Italian dads are second to none when it comes to ‘creatively’ scolding their children. Here are seven of their favourite lines.
Published: 6 January 2023 10:01 CET
Italian dads are renowned for their verbal creativity when scolding their children. Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP
ITALIAN LANGUAGE
Italy’s culture minister slams foreign words in Italian language… by using foreign words
Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano said using foreign words in the Italian language was 'radical chic snobbery'. The irony seems to have been lost on him.
Published: 30 December 2022 11:37 CET
