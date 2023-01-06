Read news from:
Austria
ITALIAN LANGUAGE

Seven classic phrases Italian dads use to scold their children

As world-famous promoters of tough love, Italian dads are second to none when it comes to ‘creatively’ scolding their children. Here are seven of their favourite lines.

Published: 6 January 2023 10:01 CET
Father and son playing in the snow
Italian dads are renowned for their verbal creativity when scolding their children. Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP

From doors being carelessly left open to requests to buy unreasonably expensive items, there are countless things that are guaranteed to upset an Italian dad.   

But, regardless of the evil deed, it’d be perfectly safe to bet your life on them having a snarky remark just suited for the occasion. 

So, in no particular order, here are seven of Italian dads’ favourite set phrases. 

Ma ti sembro Onassis?

Usually uttered after a request to buy something indecently pricey, “Do I look like Onassis to you?” is one of the best comebacks in the Italian dad’s repertoire. 

For those who might not be familiar with the cited character, Onassis was a Greek shipping magnate who established himself as one of, if not the, richest man on the planet in the 20th century. 

We might never get to know where exactly Italian fathers’ obsession with the Greek tycoon stems from, but we are sure that countless generations of young Italians will continue to be reminded that their father isn’t nearly as opulent as Onassis. 

Alternative versions of this expression exist, including one taking Italy’s very own cavaliere, Silvio Berlusconi, as its point of reference.

Io non vado a rubare!

Roughly translatable into English as “I don’t steal for a living!”, this is another parenting staple for requests involving the purchase of expensive items. 

The phrase is generally uttered with sheer indignation and accompanied by various expressions of outrage. 

Financial prudence is at the top of Italian dads’ priorities. Mess with that at your peril. 

Come ti ho fatto, ti distruggo.

Here’s one of the most powerful arrows in the Italian dad’s quiver. 

The “I’ll destroy you just as easily as I made you” ultimatum is not used lightly but, whenever the circumstances call for it, the real Italian father will not hesitate to pull out this verbal ace.

Generally triggered by grave displays of disrespect or (very) bad behaviour, the expression is nothing short of a psychological warfare masterpiece. 

A family of four posing for a photo.

Italian dads are world-famous promoters of tough love but most also have a soft side to them. Photo by Jean-Pierre CLATOT / AFP

Questa casa non e’ un albergo.

Here’s one for the rogue adolescents having a hard time abiding by the sacred rules of the house, especially those turning up late for meals or getting home late at night. 

Italian fathers don’t like to beat around the bush much, so any breach of the law of the land is promptly met with a stark reality check: “This house is not a hotel”. 

The phrase might sometimes be followed by “You cannot come and go as you please” (Non puoi andare e tornare come ti pare e piace) but the first part is usually sufficient to get the message across.

Hai la coda?

Very few things upset Italian dads as much as an open door does. 

It doesn’t really matter what type of door – whether that be the front door, a bedroom door or even a car door – as long as it’s one that their unfailing judgement commands should be shut at all times.

As a result, any Italian boy or girl forgetting to close a door behind them should expect to be asked whether they have a tail (coda).

It nearly goes without saying, having a coda would theoretically explain why the guilty party didn’t close the door in question.

Ma da chi hai preso?

Finally, it’s only right for us to wrap up with Italian dads’ darkest moment of doubt. That’s when the actions of their children make them question whether they actually are the fathers of the misbehaving brats after all.

The phrase in question, which is roughly translatable into English as “Who did you get this from?”, is usually pronounced with a mixture of dismay and bewilderment. 

The Italian father cannot fathom where his offspring’s disposition to reprehensible behaviour comes from but refuses to accept that his genes might be responsible for the ‘rascal mutation’. 

Several hours of silent introspection and meditation generally follow the utterance of the phrase in question.

ITALIAN LANGUAGE

Italy’s culture minister slams foreign words in Italian language… by using foreign words

Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano said using foreign words in the Italian language was 'radical chic snobbery'. The irony seems to have been lost on him.

Published: 30 December 2022 11:37 CET
Italy's culture minister slams foreign words in Italian language... by using foreign words

Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano is being slammed for criticising the use of foreign (English) words in Italian – and using foreign words when doing so. 

The right-wing politician said: “I believe that a certain abuse of English-speaking terms is a part of a certain snobbery, very ‘radical chic’, that comes from the lack of awareness of the global value of Italian culture”.

In Italian, Sangiuliano used the expression “snobismo, molto radical chic”. Chic, of course, is a French word.

Snobismo is derived from the English word ‘snob’, and translates rougly as ‘snobbery’. The phrase ‘radical chic’, which was coined in 1970s America to describe fashionably left-wing political views, is rarely used by native Engish speakers today, but is widely used in Italy.

The minister’s statements were given in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Messaggero. He commented on the government’s draft proposal to identify the Italian language as part of the country’s national identity in the Constitution.

“It is only fair that our language be in the constitution. The Accademia della Crusca (a Florence-based society of scholars of Italian linguistics and philology) should have legal powers similar to what exists in France or Spain”, he said.

He added: “Language is the soul of our nation, the hallmark of its identity.”

Social media backlash

The irony of Sangiuliano’s choice of words, using a foreign word to criticise the over usage of foreign words (though he aimed particularly at English expressions), was not lost on Italian social media users. 

One Twitter user commented sarcastically: “Using foreign words to criticise the use of foreign words” and added a check mark. The tweet has been viewed almost 50,000 times and gathered more than 2,000 likes in 24 hours.

Another sarcastically agreed, and appeared to parody the penchant among Italian politicians for peppering their speech with anglicismi, or English words: “Fair enough. Using foreign words is radical chic because it is trendy and shows you are jet set. You have to go back to using your own slang by default. Without feeling like an underdog, no? OK!”

Italian politician Elio Vito also commented on the minister’s using three foreign words in a single sentence to defend the Italian language.

