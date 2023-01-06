Seven classic phrases Italian dads use to scold their children

From doors being carelessly left open to requests to buy unreasonably expensive items, there are countless things that are guaranteed to upset an Italian dad.

But, regardless of the evil deed, it’d be perfectly safe to bet your life on them having a snarky remark just suited for the occasion.

So, in no particular order, here are seven of Italian dads’ favourite set phrases.

Ma ti sembro Onassis?

Usually uttered after a request to buy something indecently pricey, “Do I look like Onassis to you?” is one of the best comebacks in the Italian dad’s repertoire.

For those who might not be familiar with the cited character, Onassis was a Greek shipping magnate who established himself as one of, if not the, richest man on the planet in the 20th century.

We might never get to know where exactly Italian fathers’ obsession with the Greek tycoon stems from, but we are sure that countless generations of young Italians will continue to be reminded that their father isn’t nearly as opulent as Onassis.

Alternative versions of this expression exist, including one taking Italy’s very own cavaliere, Silvio Berlusconi, as its point of reference.

Io non vado a rubare!

Roughly translatable into English as “I don’t steal for a living!”, this is another parenting staple for requests involving the purchase of expensive items.

The phrase is generally uttered with sheer indignation and accompanied by various expressions of outrage.

Financial prudence is at the top of Italian dads’ priorities. Mess with that at your peril.

Come ti ho fatto, ti distruggo.

Here’s one of the most powerful arrows in the Italian dad’s quiver.

The “I’ll destroy you just as easily as I made you” ultimatum is not used lightly but, whenever the circumstances call for it, the real Italian father will not hesitate to pull out this verbal ace.

Generally triggered by grave displays of disrespect or (very) bad behaviour, the expression is nothing short of a psychological warfare masterpiece.

Italian dads are world-famous promoters of tough love but most also have a soft side to them. Photo by Jean-Pierre CLATOT / AFP

Questa casa non e’ un albergo.

Here’s one for the rogue adolescents having a hard time abiding by the sacred rules of the house, especially those turning up late for meals or getting home late at night.

Italian fathers don’t like to beat around the bush much, so any breach of the law of the land is promptly met with a stark reality check: “This house is not a hotel”.

The phrase might sometimes be followed by “You cannot come and go as you please” (Non puoi andare e tornare come ti pare e piace) but the first part is usually sufficient to get the message across.

Hai la coda?

Very few things upset Italian dads as much as an open door does.

It doesn’t really matter what type of door – whether that be the front door, a bedroom door or even a car door – as long as it’s one that their unfailing judgement commands should be shut at all times.

As a result, any Italian boy or girl forgetting to close a door behind them should expect to be asked whether they have a tail (coda).

It nearly goes without saying, having a coda would theoretically explain why the guilty party didn’t close the door in question.

Ma da chi hai preso?

Finally, it’s only right for us to wrap up with Italian dads’ darkest moment of doubt. That’s when the actions of their children make them question whether they actually are the fathers of the misbehaving brats after all.

The phrase in question, which is roughly translatable into English as “Who did you get this from?”, is usually pronounced with a mixture of dismay and bewilderment.

The Italian father cannot fathom where his offspring’s disposition to reprehensible behaviour comes from but refuses to accept that his genes might be responsible for the ‘rascal mutation’.

Several hours of silent introspection and meditation generally follow the utterance of the phrase in question.