Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CULTURE

Gina Lollobrigida: Five of the Italian icon’s most famous films

Here are five movie classics starring Italy's iconic Hollywood actress Gina Lollobrigida, who died on Monday, January 16th.

Published: 16 January 2023 16:59 CET
Gina Lollobrigida on the red carpet in front of Piazza di Spagna, in central Rome for her 90th birthday celebrations on July 4th, 2017.
Gina Lollobrigida on the red carpet in front of Piazza di Spagna, in central Rome for her 90th birthday celebrations on July 4th, 2017. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP.

‘Bread, Love and Dreams’ (1953)

Lollobrigida shot to stardom in this neo-realist comedy as a feisty, knockout peasant girl who attracts the attentions of a womanising older police chief (Vittorio De Sica) while herself holding a torch for one of his young officers.

Lollobrigida’s star was born the minute she entered the action, riding side saddle on a donkey with a coquettish smile.

Of all her films it was her favourite. “It fits me like a glove, the character,” she told The New York Times in an interview years later. “It’s very full of fire. Was like me.”

READ ALSO: Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies aged 95

‘Beat the Devil’ (1953)

In 1953, Lollobrigida made her Hollywood breakthrough in John Huston’s enjoyable caper about a bunch of crooks waiting in an Italian port town to board a steamer to east Africa, where they hope to make a fortune in uranium.

She plays the temptress wife of an American soldier of fortune played by Humphrey Bogart in the film, which was shot on the Amalfi Coast.

Truman Capote wrote the screenplay for the feature, which Huston turned into a spoof of “The Maltese Falcon”, his earlier noirish flick starring Bogart.

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida stands next to a car during the 44th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 11, 1991.

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida stands next to a car during the 44th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 11, 1991. Photo by Jacques DEMARTHON and Gerard JULIEN / AFP.

‘Trapeze’ (1956)

Lollobrigida joined Britain’s Carol Reed for this circus romp with Tony Curtis and Burt Lancaster, which was a hit at the US box office.

Shot in Paris, the film involving a troupe of competitive acrobats, with Lollobrigida as an ambitious but not-so-talented trapeze artist, scooped prizes at the Berlin film festival.

READ ALSO: Hollywood honours Italian screen star Gina Lollobrigida

‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ (1956)

As Gypsy dancer Esmeralda in this lush colour adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel, Lollobrigida starred opposite Anthony Quinn’s hunchback Quasimodo.

Directed by French director Jean Delannoy with a mostly French-speaking cast, Lollobrigida enchanted in a red flowing dress with a dagger in her belt.

The film was a big hit among Paris crowds and in the United States.

A keen sculptor, Lollobrigida studied the art in Rome and exhibited her work internationally, including in Paris where she unveiled a five-metre-high (16-foot-high) bronze Esmeralda in 2003.

READ ALSO: IN PICTURES: Gina Lollobrigida, the Italian film star dubbed the ‘world’s most beautiful woman’

Lollobrigida arrives at the 69th Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2012 at Venice Lido.

Lollobrigida arrives at the 69th Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2012 at Venice Lido. Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP.
‘Buona Sera, Mrs Campbell’ (1968)

Picking up a Golden Globe film nomination for this comic role, Lollobrigida played a single mother attracting the interest of three soldiers vying to pay her child support.

Veteran US critic Roger Ebert praised Lollobrigida’s performance, “projecting the kind of innocence that is necessary if the situation isn’t going to seem vulgar”.

For her performance she won Italy’s top award, a David di Donatello.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies aged 95

Actor Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died aged 95, Italy's culture minister said on Monday.

Published: 16 January 2023 14:20 CET
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies aged 95

“Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, star of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain eternal,” Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote after Italy’s Ansa news agency reported her death.

Lollobrigida, famed when younger for her biting wit and sensual beauty, underwent an operation at a Rome clinic in September after breaking her femur, the agency said.

READ ALSO: Gina Lollobrigida: Five of the Italian icon’s most famous films

Best known for Luigi Comencini’s 1953 classic “Bread, Love and Dreams”, and Jean Delannoy’s 1956 “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”, Lollobrigida starred with many of the leading men of the time, including Errol Flynn, Burt Lancaster and Humphrey Bogart.

Luigia “Gina” Lollobrigida was born on July 4, 1927, in Subiaco, a mountain village 50 kilometres east of Rome.

Her big breakthrough came in 1953 starring alongside Bogart in John Huston’s romp “Beat the Devil”. Bogart said at the time Lollobrigida made “Marilyn Monroe look like Shirley Temple.”

Gina Lollobrigida meets Marilyn Monroe in 1954 during a gala held at a New York theater. (Photo by AFP)

She began to study sculpture after her family moved to the capital, supporting herself by singing and modelling before attracting the attention of Italian film producers.

She said her entry into acting was an accident.

“I refused when they offered me my first role. They insisted again… So I told them my price was one million lire, thinking that would put a stop to the whole thing. But they said yes!” she told Vanity Fair.

Italians then dubbed her their answer to Elizabeth Taylor after her signature movie “La Donna Piu Bella del Mondo” (“The Most Beautiful Woman in the World”) in 1955.

She had an infamous long-standing rivalry with fellow Italian diva Sophia Loren.

Affectionately dubbed “La Lollo” by fans, she played the queen in “Solomon and Sheba” in 1959 and a single mother in “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell”, garnering a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

Gina Lollobrigida with her four dalmatians at the 25th Cannes International Film Festival in 1972. (Photo by AFP)

A cinema sex symbol, she was pursued for years by US tycoon Howard Hughes, who brought her to Hollywood, and by Prince Rainier of Monaco, at the time still married to Princess Grace.

“I’ve had many lovers and still have romances,” she was quoted by several British newspapers as saying in 2000. “I am very spoiled.”

She was married in her early 20s to Slovenian doctor Milko Skofic, with whom she had a son before they divorced in 1971.

Gina Lollobrigida with her husband Milko Skofic and her son Milko Jr at the Paris Orly airport in 1960. (Photo by AFP)

In 2006, aged 79, she announced plans to marry Spanish long-time partner Javier Rigau Rafols, 34 years her junior, but they split up a year later.

Lollobrigida accused him in 2013 of having tricked her into signing documents allowing him to marry her by proxy, with a stand-in, in a civil ceremony in Spain.

“My experience has been that, when I have found the right person, he has run away from me,” she told Vanity Fair magazine in 2015. “I am too strong, too popular.”

The marriage was annulled by a Vatican court in 2019.

Lollobrigida won seven David di Donatello awards during her career, Italy’s Oscar equivalent.

But by the 1970s she had turned from acting to sculpture and photojournalism, including getting a scoop interview and photoshoot with Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

She was back in the spotlight in 2021, amid a bitter legal battle with her son over her fortune.

Italy’s Supreme Court ruled that she needed a legal guardian to stop people preying on her wealth, because of a “weakening” in her perception of reality.

SHOW COMMENTS