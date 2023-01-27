Read news from:
ITALIAN HISTORY

How Italy is remembering victims of the Holocaust

Italy marks the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on Friday with hundreds of events up and down the country, including talks and exhibitions as well as the laying of new ‘stumble stone’ memorials and other tributes.

Published: 27 January 2023 10:17 CET
How Italy is remembering victims of the Holocaust
The former Jewish ghetto on the banks of the Tiber in central Rome. Dozens of new monuments will be laid in the neighbourhood this year in memory of Holocaust victims. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP)

On January 27th 1945, Allied troops liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. The United Nations chose this date as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorating the imprisonment and murder of over six million Jews, as well as Romany people and others.

From northern and central Italy, the Fascist regime together with the Nazis deported some 9,000 people to concentration camps during one of the darkest periods of the country’s history.

Italy marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Il Giorno della Memoria, on Friday with hundreds of events up and down the country.

The Italian Senate invited 92-year-old Holocaust survivor Sami Modiano to give a talk to students this week, and has shared the video of his emotional speech online.

On Friday evening, Rai 1 will broadcast a special programme at 9pm telling the story of Liliana Segre, the 92-year-old Italian senator for life and Holocaust survivor who was deported from Milan to Auschwitz along with her family.

Rome has Italy’s oldest Jewish community and many Holocaust memorials, famously including hundreds of ‘stumble stones’, or stolperstein

The bronze cobblestones are installed outside the former homes of those who were either deported to Auschwitz or killed in the Fosse Ardeatine massacre, as part of a Europe-wide project begun by German artist Gunter Demnig in 1997.

In the lead-up to this year’s Giorno della Memoria, 38 new stumble stones were placed around the city, including in the Jewish Ghetto, meaning the capital now has 374 in total.

Events marking the occasion in the capital this year include a multimedia exhibition at the Casina dei Vallati in the Jewish Ghetto, titled L’inferno nazista. I campi della morte di Belzec, Sobibor e Treblinka., and the biennial Arte in Memoria exhibition of contemporary art, which opens on January 29th at the Synagogue of Ostia Antica.

Six city museums are also taking part in the he Zakhor/Ricorda project, featuring video exhibitions by contemporary Israeli artists.

Milan meanwhile is laying 26 new stumble stones, meaning it will soon have 171 in total, mayor Beppe Sala announced earlier this week.

The city also unveiled a tram decorated with images of poppies and barbed wire. It stops at the Milan Central train station, where Binario 21, the platform from which trains carried Jewish Italians to their deaths, has been turned into a Holocaust memorial that includes video accounts by survivors and one of the original wagons used for deportations. 

ITALIAN HISTORY

Rome archaeologists continue search for start of Appian Way

An excavation team in Rome is trying to unearth the first, oldest section of the Appian Way, the Roman Empire's most strategic highway, which may soon become a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Published: 27 January 2023 09:33 CET
Rome archaeologists continue search for start of Appian Way

A paved road of more than 500 kilometres (310 miles) begun in 312 BC by Roman statesman Appius Claudius Caecus, the ‘Via Appia‘ is an archaeological treasure trove, where an ongoing excavation hopes to uncover the actual starting point of the road in Rome.

The artery leading south to the key port of Brindisi at Italy’s heel provided a gateway to the eastern Mediterranean, especially Greece, and was of strategic importance for the armies and merchants of a quickly expanding Rome.

This week, archaeologists showed off progress in their attempt to dig deep enough to unearth the beginning of the road, hidden far beneath Rome’s Baths of Caracalla, built some five centuries after the Appian Way.

“What we see today is the result of an excavation that began in July with the central goal of finding clues to the location of the first section of the Appian Way,” said archaeologist Riccardo Santangeli Valenzani.

The first, earliest section of the road is the one that provides “the most problems regarding the precise and exact location”, the professor at Roma Tre University cautioned.

The Appian Way is a paved road stretching more than 500 kilometres, begun in 312 B.C. by Roman statesman Appius Claudius Caecus. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Construction of the Appian Way required Herculean engineering, from the levelling of the land, building of ditches and canals and surfacing of the road with gravel and heavy stone, to the building of post offices and inns to support the thousands of soldiers and merchants headed southward.

Digging deeper

Wandering today along the Appian Way, where massive blocks of paving stone are still visible in sections, is to take a trip through the past.

Imposing monuments such as the first century BC tomb of a consul’s daughter, Cecilia Metella, sit alongside ancient catacombs and churches, crumbling tombstones of Roman families and leafy villas.

The Appian Way sheds light not only on the Roman Republic and later Roman Empire, but also on life and death in the Middle Ages with its pilgrimage shrines and crypts.

The road also provides a glimpse of modern architectural wonders, such as the sumptuous villas owned by Italy’s rich and famous, including film legend Gina Lollobrigida or former premier Silvio Berlusconi.

Appian Way in Rome

A man walks along Rome’s Appian Way, which might soon become a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Italy, which earlier this month presented its bid for the Appian Way to UNESCO, already has 58 sites recognised as World Heritage Sites, the most of any country.

They include entire historical city centres, such as Rome, Florence and Venice, and archaeological areas such as the ruins of Pompeii and Herculaneum.

Work to locate the starting point of the Appian Way, believed to be some eight metres below ground, has so far been complicated by groundwater.

Nevertheless, digging in higher strata of ground has unearthed relics from different periods, including a marble bust from the second century AD and an early papal square coin, minted between 690 and 730.

Wandering today along the Appian Way is to take a trip through the past. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Archaeologists have also found fragments of glass and ceramics, mosaic and bits of amphora.

So far, the excavation has reached residential or commercial structures dating back to the time of Emperor Hadrian, who died in 138 AD.

Archaeologist Daniele Manacorda said the current excavation had reached the point of “late ancient Rome, the one that began to live in the ruins of ancient Rome”.

“If we could continue to dig deeper, we would find archaic Rome,” he said.

By AFP’s Kelly Velasquez and Alexandria Sage

