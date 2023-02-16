For members
STRIKES
What to expect from Friday’s public transport strike in Italy
Bus, train and other local public transport services across Italy are set to be disrupted by a 24-hour strike on Friday, February 17th. Here’s what passengers need to know.
Published: 16 February 2023 13:04 CET
Travellers in Italy are set to face disruption due to a public transport strike on Friday, February 17th. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP
STRIKES
Calendar: The transport strikes to expect in Italy this February
Travellers in Italy will face disruption again this month amid a new round of transport strikes. Here's what you can expect in the coming weeks.
Published: 31 January 2023 15:59 CET
