What to expect from Friday’s public transport strike in Italy

Travellers in Italy are once again set to face disruption as public transport staff around the country are planning a walkout on Friday, February 17th.

Unions reportedly called the nationwide 24-hour strike in protest against precarious employment contracts and privatisation attempts by the Italian state.

As always, the amount of disruption to local services will vary from city to city, with Rome and Milan currently expected to be among the worst affected areas in the country.

Although it’s a 24-hour strike, essential services are guaranteed to run at peak times in Italy.

Here’s a closer look at how the planned strike will impact travellers in major Italian cities.

Milan

Staff from ATM, Milan’s major public transport operator, will take part in Friday’s strike.

As a result, both surface (buses and trams) and underground services might be affected by severe delays or cancellations.

That said, ATM has confirmed that services will be guaranteed until 8.45am and between 3pm and 6pm.

Underground services in Milan and Rome might be affected by severe delays or cancellations on Friday, February 17th. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Friday’s strike is also expected to affect services from local rail operator Trenord, including the Malpensa Express, which links central Milan with Malpensa Airport.

Should trains to or from Malpensa be cancelled though, Trenord will provide replacement buses covering the same routes.

Rome

Significant disruption is expected in the capital as staff from transport companies Atac, Cotral, Astral and Roma Tpl will all take part in Friday’s strike.

Minimum services for both surface and underground transport will only be provided until 8.30am and then between 5pm and 8pm.

The Rome-Lido and Rome-Viterbo rail links will also be affected, with severe delays and cancellations expected throughout the day.

Turin

Staff at GTT, the main public transport operator in Turin, will take part in the strike, but minimum services will be provided between 6am and 9am and then between midday and 3pm.

Naples

Staff from both local transport companies Anm and Eav will take part in the strike.

Information on minimum services and their times are available here and here.

Trento

Staff from local transport company Trentino Trasporti will participate in the strike, but the company said it guarantees minimum services between 5.30am and 8.30am, and between 4pm and 7pm.

Bus and tram services around the country might be disrupted by a nationwide transport strike on Friday, February 17th. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Bologna and Ferrara

Staff at Tper, which runs services in Bologna and Ferrara, will take part in the walkout.

Minimum services will be provided until 8.30am and then from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Tuscany

Staff at Autolinee Toscane, which manages several urban and suburban lines across Tuscany, including Florence, will also strike on Friday.

Minimum services will run from 4.15am to 8.14am, and from 12.30pm to 14.29pm.

Friday’s transport strike might also disrupt services in smaller towns and rural areas. Passengers are advised to check the status of services with their local transport company before setting off.