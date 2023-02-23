For members
CLIMATE CRISIS
FACT CHECK: Are Venice canals really going dry because of the drought?
Venice’s famous canals are suffering from a lack of water, but how unusual is this and does it really have anything to do with the drought hitting northern Italy?
Published: 23 February 2023 16:56 CET
Gondolas stranded on a dried-up canal. What's causing the low water levels - and is this really unusual? Photo by Marco SABADIN / AFP
CLIMATE CRISIS
Tourists flock to Lake Garda island made accessible by drought
Visitors have been using a newly resurfaced pathway to go from the edge of Lake Garda, Italy's largest lake, to the small island of San Biagio in what is a striking sign of the drought currently hitting the north of the country.
Published: 23 February 2023 10:38 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments