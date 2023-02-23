Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

CLIMATE CRISIS

FACT CHECK: Are Venice canals really going dry because of the drought?

Venice’s famous canals are suffering from a lack of water, but how unusual is this and does it really have anything to do with the drought hitting northern Italy?

Published: 23 February 2023 16:56 CET
A dried-up canal in Venice
Gondolas stranded on a dried-up canal. What's causing the low water levels - and is this really unusual? Photo by Marco SABADIN / AFP

Pictures of dried-up canals and traditional boats hopelessly stranded in the mud have featured in international news reports recently as Venice continues to experience one of the longest low-tide events in its recent history.

READ ALSO: Why Italy is braced for another major drought this spring

And, while focusing on how the low tide is affecting local transport and emergency services, some news reports suggest the drought that’s currently hitting the north of Italy is the main cause of the phenomenon. 

Italy has experienced exceptionally dry weather over the past few weeks – the Alps have received less than half of their normal snowfall so far.

But is this why Venice’s canals are drying out?

While northern Italy’s drought might have reduced the amount of fresh water entering the lagoon via nearby rivers, experts say the phenomenon has little to no bearing on Venice’s currently dried-up landscape.

“The drought has nothing to do with it,” because “rainfall doesn’t affect tide levels,” Georg Umgiesser, a marine researcher at Italy’s National Research Council (CNR), told weather website MeteoWeb on Tuesday.  

A dried-up canal in Venice

The drought has no bearing on Venice’s currently dried-up landscape. Photo by Marco SABADIN / AFP

As with all tidal events across the world, Venice’s famous tides are influenced by four main factors: astronomical events (i.e., the Earth’s rotation and the gravitational effects of the sun and the moon), winds and their directions, sea currents and atmospheric pressure.

READ ALSO: The three Italian regions hit hardest by the climate crisis

A “combination of meteorological and astronomical events” is exactly what’s behind Venice’s dry canals, Umgiesser said.

In particular, a spell of high pressure over the Adriatic, along with the new moon phase and the moon being at its nearest possible distance to the Earth on February 18th, all contributed to the city’s low tide, or bassa marea

So it would be factually wrong to state that northern Italy’s dry weather is at the root of the low tide.

And low tides, which are defined as the city’s water level being 50 or more centimetres below the zero tide gauge (-60, -70, etc.), are far from an anomaly in the (formerly) floating city.

A dried-up canal in Venice and the bow of a gondola

Low tides are far from an anomaly in Venice, especially between late January and early March. Photo by Marco SABADIN / AFP

In fact, although they’ve become significantly less frequent over the past two decades due to rising sea levels, Venice still sees one to ten low tides every year, with most events taking place between early January and late March.

READ ALSO: How climate change left Italy’s ski resorts fighting for survival

Unlike ordinary low tides though, the current event has been going on for days on end now. According to Alvise Papa, who leads Venice’s tide centre (Centro Maree), “it’s the longest stint of low tide in 15 years”.

But Venice’s latest bassa marea could hardly be described as historic. The city has seen 160 low tides with levels equal to or lower than -90cm since 1872, whereas the current tide has ‘only’ reached the -70cm mark so far.

While the rest of the world marvels at pictures of Venice’s dried-up waterways, residents are less impressed as the low tides reportedly limit transport and other public services – a situation which is currently expected to be resolved by the end of the week. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CLIMATE CRISIS

Tourists flock to Lake Garda island made accessible by drought

Visitors have been using a newly resurfaced pathway to go from the edge of Lake Garda, Italy's largest lake, to the small island of San Biagio in what is a striking sign of the drought currently hitting the north of the country.

Published: 23 February 2023 10:38 CET
Tourists flock to Lake Garda island made accessible by drought

Dotted with cypresses and rocky white beaches, San Biagio island was in the past only accessible by boat.

But historically low waters on the lake have revealed a sand and stone causeway, and tourists are flocking to the site.

READ ALSO: Why Italy is braced for another major drought this spring

“It’s a beautiful sight, but sad at the same time, because it’s caused by drought. We hope it will be short-lived,” said Alberto Pampuri, 62, who cycled to the spot with his wife and two friends from nearby Brescia.

The unusual phenomenon recalls the Floating Piers installation created in 2016 by artist Christo, when yellow floating footbridges were placed across nearby Lake Iseo.

“But they were artificial bridges, whereas this is a natural work of art,” said Agata Carteri, a 48-year-old teacher.

Parched Lake Garda with exposed beaches

An exceptionally dry winter has brought Lake Garda to its lowest wintertime water levels in over 30 years. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

A lack of snow on the surrounding mountains, warm temperatures and no rain for six weeks have combined to bring the water levels of Garda, Italy’s largest lake, to its lowest winter level for 30 years.

READ ALSO: The three Italian regions hit hardest by the climate crisis

The waterline is 60 to 70 centimetres (around two feet) below the average for the last few decades.

Warning signs

After a record drought devastated local harvests last summer, the north of Italy is once again showing warning signs, with water levels low in the River Po, Lake Maggiore and Lake Como.

Five years ago, Matteo Fiori had to wade his way to San Biagio island, also known as the Island of Rabbits, holding his rucksack above his head to keep it dry.

“The water came up to my chest, it was an adventure,” the 45-year-old social worker said as he surveyed the newly emerged causeway.

While the lack of snow spells trouble for ski resorts in the mountains, the novelty of the low waters is a boost for the little community of Manerba del Garda.

“The island has become a popular out-of-season attraction,” said Mayor Flaviano Mattiotti.

“But if the level of the lake doesn’t rise in the spring, we are ready to dredge the harbours to allow access for tourist boats, which would be a first.”

READ ALSO: How climate change left Italy’s ski resorts fighting for survival 

Tourists cycling to San Biagio island, Lake Garda

Some tourists are using bikes to reach the island of San Biagio. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Almost 28 million tourists visited Lake Garda last year, around 40 percent of them from Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

“It’s like walking on water,” said Afra Vorhauser, from the northern town of Merano, after walking across to the uninhabited island.

In the bright February sun, families had picnics on the grass or at wooden tables, while children climbed rocks or skimmed stones on the exposed beaches.

This winter has seen a “new tourist movement, born out of the curiosity for discovering areas of the lake that are normally below water”, said Paolo Artelio, head of local tourism agency Visitgarda.

These include the Grottoes of Catullus, the ruins of a Roman villa built on the Sirmione peninsula, a part of which has emerged thanks to the lower water level.

But officials are keen to emphasise that the normal attractions of the lake remain.

“For tourists, nothing changes, because the lake still has an average depth of 136 metres – they can surf, sail or swim as they wish,” said Pierlucio Ceresa, secretary general of the Garda Community, which is responsible for the quality of the water.

He said it was “premature to proclaim a disaster”, saying that if it snows in the coming weeks and rains in March, the situation “will return to normal”.

By AFP’s Brigitte Hagemann

SHOW COMMENTS