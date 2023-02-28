Read news from:
Reader question: Can I see films in their original language in Italy?

All foreign films in Italy are dubbed into Italian, but does this mean that original language versions are entirely unavailable to viewers?

Published: 28 February 2023 12:33 CET
A cinema seat
All foreign films in Italy are dubbed into Italian, but some cinemas offer original language screenings. Photo by Kilyan Sockalingum on Unsplash

Question: I’m moving to Italy in a month and am a big cinema fan. Is there any way to see films in their original language in the country?

Going to the cinema is one of life’s joys for many people. 

However, doing so in Italy can be quite tricky for foreign nationals as all overseas films, including English-language ones, are invariably dubbed into Italian.

But does this mean that foreigners can only watch flicks in Italian or else completely forgo the pleasure of sitting snugly in front of the big screen with a large box of popcorn resting on their legs?

Well, contrary to popular belief, finding films in their original language isn’t a totally hopeless enterprise. 

In fact, some Italian cinemas – especially in major cities such as Rome, Milan and Turin – show films in their original language accompanied by Italian subtitles.  

But how can you find these screenings?

The best way to find original language screenings in Italy is to visit MyMovies, the most popular cinema website in Italy. 

The website isn’t currently available in any language other than Italian, but you’ll only need very basic Italian in order to navigate it successfully.

Notably, once you’re in the cinema listings section (Film al Cinema), all you’ll have to do is select the province (provincia) you’re living in from the drop-down menu, then click on the ‘original language’ (lingua originale) filter.

MyMovies website, Italy

The ‘lingua originale’ filter on MyMovies allows you to find out what cinemas are offering original language screenings in your area.

This will give you a list of all the original language screenings in your area. 

Most screenings will be labelled as versione originale con sottotitoli, meaning that the relevant film will be available in its original language but will be accompanied by Italian subtitles. 

Occasionally, you may also see some screenings carrying the versione originale label, which means that the film in question will be available in its original language and without Italian subtitles, thus giving you a full-on original film experience.

That said, it’s worth stressing once more that non-dubbed screenings are for the most part only available in big cities, especially those that are home to large numbers of foreign nationals (Milan, Rome, Turin, Florence, etc.).

As a result, you might find that there are no original language screenings in smaller cities or rural areas. 

In that case, you’ll have to travel to the nearest big city or wait for the relevant film to be released on streaming platforms to be able to watch its original version.

LA BELLA VITA

La Bella Vita: Tipping rules, Italian habits and the most useful verb tenses

From the habits people pick up after moving to Italy to the Italian grammar you really need, weekly newsletter La Bella Vita offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like an Italian.

Published: 24 February 2023 16:30 CET
Updated: 25 February 2023 08:53 CET
La Bella Vita: Tipping rules, Italian habits and the most useful verb tenses

La Bella Vita is our regular look at the real culture of Italy – from language to cuisine, manners to art. This new newsletter will be published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences in ‘My Account’ or follow the instructions in the newsletter box below.

Italian grammar can be a lot to get to grips with, particularly the number of verb tenses: Italian has a total of 21 tenses, divided into two forms, plus a total of seven moods, also split into two categories.

This can be a bit much if you’re still perfecting your coffee order.

All of these tenses are still used in Italy (while in English, some of our 12 tenses are rarely used). But how many of these forms do you really need to know, at least at first? How many will you actually use in everyday life?

While your Italian language teacher will no doubt say “all of them” – piano piano, you’ll get there eventually – some tenses are going to come in far more immediately useful than others.

So if you want to start speaking Italian right away, we’ve narrowed the list down to the five most useful tenses that you can’t get by without.

Moving to any new country is guaranteed to bring changes to your lifestyle. But what are the most common new habits people pick up after moving to Italy?

As well as healthier eating, finding more time to relax, and getting more fresh air and exercise, readers admitted that after adapting to the Italian lifestyle they now find themselves “eating an entire pizza guilt-free” and “not taking traffic lights too literally”. Here’s what else you told us:

Speaking of stereotypically Italian habits, you’ve no doubt heard all about the reputation Italians have for being habitually late. But is this always true? How late are we talking? And what should you do when an Italian friend leaves you hanging?

We looked at why, when and how you’ll probably need to switch to ‘Italian time’ yourself if you want to keep your cool.

Tipping etiquette in Italy: what are the rules?

Tipping etiquette in Italy: what are the rules? Photo by FABIO MUZZI / AFP

And there’s a lot of confusion and contradictory advice out there about tipping in Italy, whether at a restaurant or in a taxi. Of course, you can tip whatever you like and it will always be appreciated – but what is actually expected? Ten percent? Twenty? Nothing at all? 

We’ve got a quick overview of what you need to know about Italian tipping etiquette.

Finally, if you’re not in Italy right now or can’t visit as often as you’d like to, reading books that transport you here might be the next best thing.

Here’s an article from the archives with some inspiration for lovers of literature, travel and history, featuring five of the best old Italian travel books – from classics that are still easily found to rarer volumes worth hunting down.

Remember if you’d like to have this weekly newsletter sent straight to your inbox you can sign up for it via Newsletter preferences in “My Account”.

Is there an aspect of the Italian way of life you’d like to see us write more about on The Local? Please email me at [email protected]

