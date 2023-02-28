Reader question: Can I see films in their original language in Italy?

Question: I’m moving to Italy in a month and am a big cinema fan. Is there any way to see films in their original language in the country?

Going to the cinema is one of life’s joys for many people.

However, doing so in Italy can be quite tricky for foreign nationals as all overseas films, including English-language ones, are invariably dubbed into Italian.

But does this mean that foreigners can only watch flicks in Italian or else completely forgo the pleasure of sitting snugly in front of the big screen with a large box of popcorn resting on their legs?

Well, contrary to popular belief, finding films in their original language isn’t a totally hopeless enterprise.

In fact, some Italian cinemas – especially in major cities such as Rome, Milan and Turin – show films in their original language accompanied by Italian subtitles.

But how can you find these screenings?

The best way to find original language screenings in Italy is to visit MyMovies, the most popular cinema website in Italy.

The website isn’t currently available in any language other than Italian, but you’ll only need very basic Italian in order to navigate it successfully.

Notably, once you’re in the cinema listings section (Film al Cinema), all you’ll have to do is select the province (provincia) you’re living in from the drop-down menu, then click on the ‘original language’ (lingua originale) filter.

The ‘lingua originale’ filter on MyMovies allows you to find out what cinemas are offering original language screenings in your area.

This will give you a list of all the original language screenings in your area.

Most screenings will be labelled as versione originale con sottotitoli, meaning that the relevant film will be available in its original language but will be accompanied by Italian subtitles.

Occasionally, you may also see some screenings carrying the versione originale label, which means that the film in question will be available in its original language and without Italian subtitles, thus giving you a full-on original film experience.

That said, it’s worth stressing once more that non-dubbed screenings are for the most part only available in big cities, especially those that are home to large numbers of foreign nationals (Milan, Rome, Turin, Florence, etc.).

As a result, you might find that there are no original language screenings in smaller cities or rural areas.

In that case, you’ll have to travel to the nearest big city or wait for the relevant film to be released on streaming platforms to be able to watch its original version.