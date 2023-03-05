Read news from:
MIGRANT CRISIS

Pope prays for halt to migrant ‘journeys of death’

Pope Francis on Sunday called for an end to the deadly trafficking of migrants, a week after a boat sank off southern Italy killing at least 70 people.

Published: 5 March 2023 14:10 CET
Vatican
On Sunday, Pope Francis called for the stop of the smuggling of migrants following the sinking of a boat off the southern coast of Italy that resulted in the death of a minimum of 70 individuals. Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash

“May the traffickers of human beings be stopped, may they no longer be able to dispose of the lives of so many innocent people,” the Argentine pontiff, a fervent defender of refugees urged at the close of the Angelus prayer.

“May these journeys of hope never again turn into journeys of death, and may the clear waters of the Mediterranean no longer be bloodied by such dramatic incidents,” the 86-year-old Pope added.

Visibly moved, the pope then paid his respects in silence for a few seconds before the crowd in St Peter’s Square.

The death toll from the tragedy off the coast of Crotone, Calabria, last week included 15 minors. Rescue workers are still searching for other victims.

People smugglers arrested

Three suspected people smugglers have been arrested, Italian media reported.

They are suspected of having charged between 5,000 and 8,000 euros to each migrant they had brought to Turkey three days earlier.

The boat, which was believed to have been carrying about 180 people, mostly from Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, broke up just offshore in stormy weather, after possibly hitting a sandbank.

Under-fire Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday rejected any government responsibility for the shipwreck.

MIGRANT CRISIS

Italy launches probe into deadly shipwreck as new rescue saves hundreds

Italy's coastguard brought a boat carrying hundreds of migrants to safety on Friday, while prosecutors began investigating why rescuers arrived too late to last weekend's shipwreck.

Published: 3 March 2023 15:42 CET
Italy launches probe into deadly shipwreck as new rescue saves hundreds

Prosecutors in Crotone opened an investigation on Thursday into what went wrong in the rescue operation of migrants off the southern Calabrian coast of Italy, as the death toll from the disaster rose to 68.

According to current information from public authorities, there was a six-hour gap on Saturday night between the moment the boat from Turkey with some 180 people on board was spotted by EU border agency Frontex and the start of the rescue operation by Italy’s coastguard.

By then, the overcrowded boat had shattered not far from the shore in a storm, sending the migrants – including many children – into the sea.

Separately on Friday, the coastguard said it had rescued 211 migrants from a fishing boat in distress during the night some 15 kilometres (nine miles) off the island of Lampedusa.

The rescue was “particularly complex due to the adverse weather and sea conditions, the large number of people on board, and the precarious condition of the drifting vessel, which was beginning to take on water,” the coastguard said.

The Crotone prefect’s office said Thursday it had so far identified 54 victims of the shipwreck. Those included 48 Afghans, three Pakistanis, and one person each from Syria, the Palestinian Territories and Tunisia.

Debris after a deadly shipwreck off Italy's southern coast

Prosecutors in Crotone, Calabria will try to establish whether the Italian coastguard was at fault in the death of 68 migrants. Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP

The latest body, that of a young adult, was found on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 68, the prefect’s office said.

For the investigation, police will now have to reconstruct the chronology of the reports received by Italy’s coastguard and their subsequent actions.

Following the shipwreck, Frontex said that one of its patrol aircraft had spotted a heavily overloaded boat on Saturday night that had left from Izmir and was heading for Italy.

The agency said it had alerted the Italian authorities, which it said had dispatched two patrol boats that were forced by bad weather to return to port.

The coastguard said Frontex had seen the boat “with only one person visible” and a vessel of Italy’s financial police had tried to intercept it.

The disaster has further fuelled the debate in Italy over search and rescue measures for saving migrants who run into trouble on the Central Mediterranean route, the world’s deadliest.

Migrants on an Italian coast guard vessel

Italy has on multiple occasions blamed fellow EU member states for an alleged lack of assistance in dealing with the migrant crisis. Photo by Gianluca CHININEA / AFP

Rome blames its EU partners for a lack of solidarity in dealing with this thorny issue.

According to the Italian interior ministry, as of Thursday, 14,432 migrants had landed in Italy since the beginning of the year, compared to 5,474 during the same period last year and 5,305 in 2021.

