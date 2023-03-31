MAP: Where do all the American citizens live in Italy?

Advertisement

From balmy weather and amazing landscapes to scrumptious food and relaxed ways of life, there are plenty of factors making Italy an extremely popular destination among foreign nationals.

According to the latest available data from Italian statistics office Istat, Italy is currently home to just over five million foreigners, who make up around 8.5 percent of the country’s total population.

This data only refers to people who have officially registered their residence with local authorities, and doesn’t include foreign nationals who only spend part of the year in Italy or dual citizens.

But exactly how many of these residents come from the US and where do they all live? Here’s what the data reveals.

Second-largest English-speaking community

Italy is currently home to 14,500 US nationals, who account for just 0.3 percent of the country’s total foreign population.

For context, the Romanian community, which is the largest in the country, is made up of well over a million residents and accounts for roughly 20 percent.

https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/uMfW6/1/

That said, Americans are the second-largest English-speaking group in Italy as nearly three in 10 native Anglophones living in the peninsula are from the US.

Brits are the largest English-speaking community with a total of 28,400 residents – that’s nearly six in 10 Italy-based Anglophones.

Lazio is the most popular region

Lazio, which includes Italy’s capital Rome, is home to some 2,800 Americans, making it the most popular region among US nationals.

But Lombardy, the northern region boasting the largest job market in the country, is a close second as 2,400 Americans live in the area.

Finally, the top three is completed by Tuscany, the central region famous for its art cities and stunning countryside landscapes, as just south of 2,200 Americans live there.

All in all, Lazio, Lombardy and Tuscany are collectively home to over half of the total number of Americans living in the country.

That said, other regions of the boot have notable numbers of US nationals.

In particular, Veneto, which is home to Italy’s 'floating city', Venice, has 1,200, whereas Emilia-Romagna, which includes the lively and youthful Bologna, and Piedmont, including its industrial hub, Turin, have just over 800 each.

Americans love the Eternal City

While it might not have the slick economy of the northern metropolises, Rome's tourism industry, government institutions and cultural cachet are enough to make it the single top city for Americans, with around 2,400 US nationals known to live there.

Rome is Americans' favourite city destination as some 2,400 US nationals are known to live there. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Interestingly, Rome acts as a magnetic pole for the entire region as nearly 86 percent (over four in five) of US nationals living in Lazio are concentrated in the Eternal City.

After Rome, Lombardy’s capital, Milan, and Tuscany’s capital, Florence, are Americans’ favourite city destinations, with the former counting 1,400 statunitensi and the latter around 1,000.

Southern regions (and the Aosta Valley) are generally avoided

All of Italy’s southern regions have comparatively lower numbers of American residents, with the lack of job opportunities in the area likely being the main determining factor.

Basilicata and Molise are the second- and third-least popular regions, with just 43 and 60 US nationals respectively.

That said, the region where you're least likely to hear American English spoken is not located in the south of the country.

In fact, the Aosta Valley, a small autonomous region in the north-west of the peninsula, is home to as few as 37 Americans.

This, however, shouldn't come as much of a surprise as the Aosta Valley is the least populous region in Italy.

