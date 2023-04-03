Who can claim Italy’s €60 public transport discount?

Advertisement

Italy’s popular 60-euro public transport discount (bonus trasporti) was relaunched last week nearly four months after the original scheme lapsed in late December.

This year’s discount comes in the form of a one-off 60-euro voucher to be used towards the purchase of a bus, metro or train pass - unlike the 2022 version, which could be claimed on a monthly basis.

READ ALSO: Metro, bus or tram: How to use Milan's public transport

But who exactly will be able to claim the discount in 2023?

Advertisement

While last year’s bonus was available to anyone with a personal income of up to 35,000 euros a year, this year’s discount will only be available to people earning 20,000 euros a year or less.

Eligibility for the bonus is exclusively dependent upon personal income and not household income (which is calculated as an ISEE number).

So, for the sake of argument, while a student might belong to a family whose annual ISEE is over 20,000 euros, they will still be able to claim the bonus so long as their personal income doesn’t exceed that figure.

The €60 voucher can be used towards the purchase of any monthly or annual public transport pass. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

Apart from that, the claiming process will largely be the same as last year.

You’ll need to apply on the official website using your SPID or CIE (Electronic ID Card) credentials and codice fiscale (tax code), and select the relevant transport operator.

READ ALSO: Bonus asilo: How to get help with the cost of childcare in Italy

You’ll also be asked to declare via an auto-certificazione (self-certification form) that your annual income is equal to or lower than 20,000 euros a year.

After that, you’ll receive an electronic voucher which can be used when purchasing their transport pass.

Vouchers will be valid for the purchase of monthly or annual passes, but can only be used once.

The scheme, which is expected to officially open in the coming days, will remain in place until December 31st, 2023.