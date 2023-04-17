On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Discounts available on transport passes

You may be able to claim 60 euros off the cost of a bus, metro or train pass in Italy under a scheme that opens on Monday.

The discount, known as the transport 'bonus', is available to people who had an annual income of 20,000 euros or less last year.

The online platform opens to claims at 8am on Monday, April 17th. Find out more HERE.

Tuesday

Milan Furniture Fair

The Milan Furniture Fair (or Salone del Mobile in Italian) is a highlight in the events calendar for the city, as well as for the international furnishing and design sector.

The 61st edition of the historic fair starts on Tuesday, April 18th at the Fiera Milano complex, north-west of the city centre.

It opens to the industry on Tuesday and will be open to the general public on Saturday, April 22nd and Sunday, April 23rd. Further information on is available here.

The popular Milan Furniture Fair will make its comeback on Tuesday, April 18th. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Friday

National 24-hour strike

A planned 24-hour general strike is expected to cause more disruption for commuters on Friday, April 21st, after a string of recent protests affecting transport services.

The strike is expected to affect public transport services around the country, as well as some education and healthcare services.

Advertisement

There were few details available at the time of writing as to exactly what level of disruption the strike will cause, though both surface and underground services are likely to be affected.

Local and national rail services however are expected to run as usual.

READ ALSO: Why are there so many transport strikes in Italy?

The strike was called by Italian union CUB (Confederazione Unitaria di Base) in protest against low wages and the government’s recent veto over the introduction of a minimum salary.

Heavy traffic expected

Drivers on Italian roads are expected to face intense traffic in the afternoon and evening of Friday, April 21st as many people around the country will use Italy’s Liberation Day, falling on Tuesday, April 25th, to make a ponte and enjoy some time away from home.

Advertisement

According to official traffic forecasts, Italian roads will see “intense traffic with possible critical conditions” on the day, with congestion currently expected to persist on Saturday morning.

READ ALSO: Calendar: How to make the most of Italy's public holidays in 2023

Drivers on Italian roads are expected to face intense traffic ahead of the Liberation Day long weekend. Photo by Jure MAKOVEC / AFP

Based on recent years’ events, major state roads (or strade statali in Italian) connecting big cities to popular coastal or countryside locations will be the most likely to be affected by heavy traffic, though congestion on some motorways (or autostrade) is possible.

Sunday

Liberation Day celebrations start in Rome

Events marking Italy’s Liberation Day, a public holiday which falls on April 25th every year and commemorates the fall of the Fascist regime at the end of World War II, will start from Sunday, April 23rd in Rome.

Advertisement

Live music performances, guest talks, public book readings and other events will take place in the Garbatella neighbourhood, just south of the city centre, from 11.30am until late in the evening.

READ ALSO: Why does Italy celebrate Liberation Day on April 25th?

Activities on the day will largely be aimed at keeping the memory of those who heroically fought to free Italy from Fascism and Nazi occupation alive.

A full list of Sunday’s events can be found here. Access to all activities will be free of charge, though some will require booking in advance.

Spring’s shooting stars

The annual Lyrid meteor shower, one of spring’s most fascinating celestial events, is expected to peak in the early hours of Sunday, April 23rd this year, with 10 to 20 meteors forecast to cross the night sky every hour.

The phenomenon will be particularly visible to the naked eye this time around as it will coincide with the new moon phase, meaning that the meteors’ path won’t be ‘concealed’ by lunar light.

The best way to catch the shooting stars is to find Vega, the brightest star in the northern constellation of Lyra – this appears in the eastern section of the night sky after around 10pm at this time of the year – and then wait for the magic to happen.

Should you have a hard time finding the star, the Mappa Stellare mobile app might be able to help you.