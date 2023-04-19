What to expect from Italy's transport strike on Friday

A planned 24-hour general strike is expected to cause more disruption for commuters on Friday, April 21st, after a string of recent protests affecting transport services.

The strike is expected to affect public transport services around the country, as well as some education and healthcare services.

At the time of writing it was still not clear exactly what level of disruption the strike will cause, though both surface and underground services are likely to be affected, as well as air travel.

All local and national rail services, however, are expected to run as usual.

Here's what we know so far:

The strike was called by Italian union CUB (Confederazione Unitaria di Base) in protest against low wages and the government’s recent veto over the introduction of a minimum salary.

Italy's high statutory retirement age of 67, a drop in the value of pensions and increased military spending connected to Russia's war on Ukraine were also cited by the union as reasons for initiating the action.

The strike is not expected to affect public transport in Milan, according to Milano Today, as ATM, the city's transport operator, has reportedly not received any official notice of strike action among its workers and recently reached a deal with union representatives.

Rome and Naples are also likely to be unaffected, reports news site Fanpage; while the northern city of Reggio Emilia is expected to be particularly hard-hit, as staff of the citywide transport operator SETA are striking: gaps in the service are anticipated from 9am-1pm and from 3.30pm onwards.

Delays are also anticipated at Italy's airports, as airport handling staff are reportedly among the transport workers participating in the action. Milan's Linate and Malpensa airports and Rome's Fiumicino airport are expected to experience the highest degree of disruption.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC has published a list of flights that are guaranteed to go ahead. Under Italian law, flights scheduled to leave between 7-10am and 6-9pm are also protected from strike action.

The Local will provide updates when they become available.