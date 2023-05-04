Italy overtakes US in world press freedom ranking

Advertisement

Italy has climbed 17 places in the annual press freedom index compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), returning to the position it held in 2021 after dropping to 58th place last year.

The country was ranked 41st globally this year, overtaking the United States, which dropped three places to 45th.

Italy's ranking however remained the lowest in western Europe. Within Europe, only Croatia, Slovenia, Poland, Hungary and Greece were ranked below Italy.

READ ALSO: Six things to know about the state of press freedom in Italy

Norway was ranked first for the seventh year running. Ireland second (up 4 places at 2nd), ahead of Denmark (down 1 place at 3rd).

RSF noted that press freedom in Italy continues to be threatened by organised crime, and that it is also impacted by journalists' fear of legal action.

It noted the fact that 'defamation' remains a crime in Italy, and that this is often used in lawsuits filed against individual journalists by powerful public figures - such as in the ongoing case of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni suing prominent anti-mafia journalist Roberto Saviano.

The journalist is also being sued separately by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini under the same laws.

Italian journalist Roberto Saviano is currently facing trial for calling Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni a "bastard” back in 2020. Photos: Alberto PIZZOLI and Andreas SOLARO/AFP

The RSF report added that the Covid pandemic had also made it more complex and cumbersome for the country's media to gain access to state-held data.

"The Italian media landscape is developed and has a wide range of media outlets that guarantee a diversity of opinions," RSF said.

"For the most part, Italian journalists enjoy a climate of freedom.

"But they sometimes give in to the temptation to censor themselves, either to conform to their news organisation's editorial line, or to avoid a defamation suit or other form of legal action, or out of fear of reprisals by extremist groups or organised crime".

Advertisement

"Journalists who investigate organised crime and corruption are systematically threatened and sometimes subjected to physical violence for their investigative work," it said.

Around 20 journalists are currently receiving round-the-clock police protection in Italy after being the targets of intimidation and attacks, the report said.

READ ALSO: Journalists an ‘easy target’ for Italy's mafia, says watchdog

The United States fell three places in the index, which RSF said was due to concerns about the working environment for journalists (especially the legal framework at the local level, and widespread violence) despite the Biden administration’s much friendlier disposition towards the media than the previous administration.

The murders of two journalists (the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Jeff German in September 2022, and Spectrum News 13’s Dylan Lyons in February 2023) also had a negative impact on the country’s ranking.

Advertisement

Brazil (92nd) rose 18 places in the ranking as result of the departure of Jair Bolsonaro, whose presidential term was marked by extreme hostility towards journalists, and Lula da Silva’s election, heralding an improvement.

The report found that the European Union was the part of the world where it was easiest for journalists to work - though the situation is mixed even there. For example Germany (21st), a record number of cases of violence against journalists and arrests have been recorded, has fallen five places.

At the bottom of the index were China (down 4 at 179th), the world’s biggest jailer of journalists and one of the biggest exporters of propaganda content; and, to no great surprise, North Korea (180th).