On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Rainy start to the week

Umbrellas at the ready. Wet and cool conditions continue on Monday in the centre and south of Italy, and unseasonably bad weather is expected across the country throughout this week and, forecasts say, potentially until the end of the month.

We'll have to wait a little longer for that long-awaited beach weather.

Summer tyres deadline

It may not feel like it, but summer is (supposedly) on the way and for motorists in Italy this means a requirement to change their tyres.

Italian road rules include a ban on the use of winter tyres during the summer months – and the deadline to switch is Monday, May 15th.

Breaking this rule can potentially result in a fine. But the requirement is a frequent source of confusion, as it doesn’t apply to all vehicles. Find out the details in a separate article here.

Italy has a ban on the use of winter tyres during the summer months, with hefty fines for those flouting the rules. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Wednesday

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia

May 17th is the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, which aims to draw attention to violence and discrimination faced by LGBTQ people worldwide.

Advertisement

It's unclear if or how the date will be marked officially in Italy this year under the new government led by the far-right Brothers of Italy party, which has made moves to restrict gay parents' rights.

In 2022, the previous administration led by PM Mario Draghi asked schools to discuss “subjects related to discrimination, respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms” - a request which Brothers of Italy took issue with at the time, saying the memo should be withdrawn.

Friday

Airline strikes

Airline passengers travelling to or from Italy are expected to face disruption on Friday, May 19th due to a 24-hour nationwide strike by ground handling staff.

The walkout was called earlier this month by Italian unions in protest against outdated work contracts affecting “quality of life”.

On the same day, cabin crew from Air Dolomiti – which operates a network of routes between northern Italy and Germany – will strike for 24 hours, and staff from Spanish airline Volotea will take part in a four-hour walkout, from 1pm to 5pm.

Advertisement

No details are yet available as to what level of disruption the demonstrations will cause, though delays or cancellations are likely.

Keep up to date with the latest strike news from Italy HERE.

Piano concerts in Milan

The popular Piano City Festival, a three-day event celebrating piano music, will return to Milan on Friday, May 19th.

More than 260 live music performances will take place over 140 locations in the city between Friday and Sunday, from classical music to jazz to pop.

As usual, the gardens of Milan’s Modern Art Gallery (GAM) will be the festival’s ‘main stage’. All performances are free of charge, though some may require booking in advance. The full events programme can be found on the following web page.

Advertisement

Saturday

Venice Architecture Biennale begins

The 18th edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale will open to the public on Saturday, May 20th.

Curated by architect and best-selling novelist Lesley Lokko, this year’s edition, titled 'The Laboratory of the Future', will be held across two different venues: the traditional Giardini pavilions and the Arsenal, a complex of former shipyards and armouries now repurposed as an exhibition space.

Further information is available at the event's official website. The 2023 Biennale will run until Sunday, November 26th.

See historic sites in Rome for free

Access to nearly 200 sites of architectural importance around the capital will be free of charge from Saturday, May 20th to Sunday, May 28th as part of the 11th edition of the Open House Roma project.

Every year, the event grants access to exclusive (and often lesser-known) palaces, villas, private residences and monuments, allowing the public to discover the Eternal City’s artistic heritage for free.

A list of all sites involved in this year’s edition can be found here. All visits and special events are free, though you’ll have to book a spot via the organisation’s website beforehand.

Sunday

Over 500 'hidden' sites around Italy open their doors

From historic castles and villas to parks and private gardens, over 500 sites usually closed to the public will open their doors to visitors on Sunday, May 21st as part of the 13th edition of Italy's Historic Houses Day (Giornata nazionale delle dimore storiche).

Admission is free of charge, though booking may be required in some cases. A list of sites by region is available at the event's official website.