Italian word of the day: 'Spendaccione'

Advertisement

Chances are you know someone who today’s word would describe perfectly.

Helpfully enough for English speakers, the Italian verb spendere means what it sounds like: ‘to spend’.

And the noun spendaccione (hear it pronounced here) is used to describe a person who does just that, with reckless abandon.

The term could be literally translated as ‘big spender’, as the Italian suffix -one (pronounced oh-neh) makes any noun into a bigger version of itself.

But spendaccione isn’t a word you’d use to describe lavish displays of generosity from someone wealthy enough to afford it.

It’s more fitting for the flatmate who can never pay their share of the rent on time, but has no shortage of cash for new clothes and nights out. It’s the family member who always seems to be struggling to pay their credit card bill despite earning a decent salary.

Where does all their money go? Boh.

- Non posso permettermi di essere uno spendaccione come il mio amico Marco, che spende soldi senza pensarci due volte per cose frivole e inutili.

- I can't let myself be a spendthrift like my friend Marco, who spends money without a second thought on frivolous and useless things.

Advertisement

As you can see, the term carries connotations of financial recklessness and irresponsibility - this person definitely isn’t spending within their means.

Italians might even say this person has le mani bucate, or 'holes in their hands'. The money just seems to slip right through.

For the most hopeless spendthrifts of all, the harsher description of scialacquatore might apply, which literally sounds like 'water spiller' but means something like “waster” or “squanderer”.

- ha scialacquato tutto il suo

- he squandered everything he had

The person who's the polar opposite of a spendaccione meanwhile could be described as being tirchio (tight-fisted) or having le braccine corte: literally 'short arms'.

Like the English phrase “short arms and deep pockets”, it’s used to describe those people who are seemingly physically unable to reach their wallets when it’s time to pay for anything.

Do you have a favourite Italian word, phrase or expression you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.