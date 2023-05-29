On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

More bad weather on the way?

Summer seems to have arrived at last for most parts of Italy, but an interruption to these balmy conditions is on the way in many areas according to the latest forecasts.

Rain is expected from Monday morning in northwestern regions (Piedmont, Liguria, Aosta Valley and some areas of Lombardy)

Showers and perhaps storms are then expected later in the day for areas along the Tyrrhenian coast (parts of Lazio, Campania, Calabria and southern Tuscany) and the islands, Sicily and Sardinia, in the afternoon.

Wet conditions are expected to linger in the coming days, but should hopefully clear up before the start of the long weekend.

Tuesday

President Mattarella visits flood-hit areas

Italian President Sergio Mattarella will make an official visit to the northeastern Emilia Romagna region on Tuesday, May 30th after devastating floods killed 14 people, displaced tens of thousands and left large swathes of land submerged in mid-May.

The castle and flooded streets in the town of Lugo, near Ravenna, on May 18, 2023, after flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region. (Photo by Federico SCOPPA / AFP)

Martin Scorsese and world-class screenings in Rome

American director Martin Scorsese will be in Rome on Tuesday, May 30th to present Carte Blanche, a collection of five critically acclaimed titles from his extensive filmography.

The event will take place at the outdoor Ettore Scola Theatre in Villa Borghese at 9pm and will be followed by a screening of Mean Streets, one of Scorsese’s best-known works. Entry will be free of charge.

The entire Carte Blanche collection will be screened at the Ettore Scola Theatre from Monday, May 29th to Sunday, June 4th.

Info on show times and tickets can be found here.

Wednesday

Roma faces Sevilla in Europa League final

AS Roma will take on Spanish side Sevilla on Wednesday, May 31st in the final act of this year’s UEFA Europa League, the second-most prestigious European football competition after the Champions League.

After winning the UEFA Conference League last year, Jose Mourinho’s team will now try to secure another European title in Wednesday’s Budapest showdown.

The match will be screened on Rai1 (channel 1 on Italian TV), with kickoff scheduled for 9pm.

Rome residents can expect city-wide celebrations and late-night parties if the giallorossi win.

Venice Boat Show

TheSalone Nautico, one of Italy’s biggest boating fairs, will return to Venice on Wednesday, May 31st.

The six-day event showcases some 300 vessels from Italy and abroad within the confines of the iconic Arsenale, a complex of former military shipyards repurposed as a large-scale exhibition space.

Tickets are 15 euros each and can be bought here.

Friday

Public holiday

June 2nd is Italy's Republic Day, or Festa della Repubblica, a national public holiday commemorating the day in 1946 when Italians voted to abolish the monarchy in favour of the current constitutional republic.

This year it's also the start of a three-day weekend for many, as it conveniently falls on a Friday.

The extra day off work is traditionally an opportunity to go to the beach, so expect so see plenty of picnic bags and ombrelloni if the weather permits it.

But those aren’t the only things you may come across on June 2nd. From official celebrations to shop closures and reduced public transport, you can find out more about what happens on Republic Day here.

Sunday

Airport staff strike

Airline passengers travelling to or from Italy are once set to face disruption on Sunday, June 4th as handling staff at airports around the country plan to take part in a 24-hour walkout.

As at least four of Italy's largest transport workers' unions are involved in the strike, the protest is expected to cause at least some disruption at all of Italy's major airports, especially at check-in desks and baggage collection points.

Staff from several airlines, including Volotea, American Airlines and Emirates, are also set to hold separate protests on this date, which may result in significant flight delays or cancellations.

You can find out more about the strike here.

Free museum openings

People all around Italy will be able to visit museums and archaeological sites free of charge on Sunday, June 4th under the popular Domenica al Museo or ‘free museum Sundays’ scheme.

The scheme applies to hundreds of state-run sites, including world-famous attractions the like the Colosseum, Pompeii, Florence's Galleria dell'Accademia, the Reggia di Caserta and Trieste's Miramare Castle.

Find more information about how it works in our article HERE.