Tax deadline nears for second-home owners in Italy

Advertisement

June 16th is the first property tax deadline of the year that all owners of a second home in Italy, regardless of their nationality or residency status, need to know about

The main property tax in Italy, known as Imposta Municipale Unica (IMU) in fact applies to all residential or commercial property and land, although not to primary residences (barring some exceptions).

READ ALSO: What taxes do you need to pay if you own a second home in Italy?

Generally, you don't pay this tax if your main residence is in Italy and you live in the country more than six months a year.

But if it's your second home, you will be liable to pay this tax.

The June deadline is for the first instalment, with the other payment due by December 16th.

How much?

Taxes on second homes are inherently higher than primary residences - or at least, a main home qualifies for certain types of tax relief that second homes can't benefit from.

How much you pay depends on your property and the area you live in: payments are based on a percentage of the property value, collected by the municipality where your home is located, with part of the tax also going to the national government.

READ ALSO: Can second-home owners get an Italian residence permit?

Advertisement

As a rough guide, you'll need to take 5 percent of the property value and then multiply that number by a coefficient - a figure that changes according to property type.

This will give you a taxable base and from there you'll be charged anything from 0.4 to 1.06 percent of that figure, depending on the municipality where your second home is located.

If that sounds complicated, that’s because unfortunately it is.

You can use this handy online IMU calculator from property website Idealista to get an idea of how much you may need to pay.

For the most accurate calculation though you will likely want to speak to a tax professional.

How do you pay?

You pay your IMU using the F24 tax form, and an online payment service is now available via the Italian tax agency’s website here.

Otherwise, you can make the payment using the F24 form via bank branches and post offices or have an authorised person (such as an accountant or tax consultant) submit it for you.

Please note The Local cannot advise on specific cases. See more in The Local's property section here.