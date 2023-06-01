Which airports in Italy will be affected by strikes on Friday?

Advertisement

Airline passengers travelling to or from Italy are set to face further disruption on Friday as some airport staff plan to take part in a 24-hour walkout, while others will take part in a four-hour strike on the same day.

But as the duration and type of protests will vary, the extent of the disruption caused will vary from one airport to another - and not all are likely to see major disruption.

ITA Airways has so far announced the cancellation of 35 flights between September 7th and 9th.

Most of the affected flights are on domestic routes to or from Rome Fiumicino or Milan Linate airports. See the full list here.

The airline said in a press release that passengers whose flights are cancelled or delayed will be able to change their booking free of charge, and request a full refund if there is a delay of more than five hours.

No other airlines had confirmed cancellations at the time of writing, but as delays cannot be ruled out passengers planning to fly on Friday are advised to contact their airline to check the status of their flight.

Rome

While some ITA flights operating to and from Rome's Fiumicino airport between Thursday and Saturday were cancelled, the airport's management has not issued any warnings of further disruption.

Milan

Milan’s Malpensa airport is expecting some disruption on Friday as cargo-handling staff from the company Alha, which operates at the airport, are also planning a separate 24-hour protest.

Several ITA flights operating from Milan's Linate airport were also cancelled due to strike action.

Verona

Baggage handling staff at Catullo Airport are planning to hold a separate strike from 1pm to 5pm which could result in some delays and disruption.

All airports:

It was not immediately clear how many workers planned to take part in the strike, but at least four of Italy's largest transport workers' unions are involved at least some disruption is expected at major airports, especially at check-in desks and baggage collection points.

Italy's civil aviation authority Enac has released a list of flights that are guaranteed to go ahead on Friday regardless of the strike.

Protected flights include all those scheduled to depart in the windows between 7-10am and 6-9pm, as well as once-daily domestic flights connecting the Italy's islands to the mainland.

Follow the latest updates in The Local's strike news section.