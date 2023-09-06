How Italy's airport staff strike will affect travel on Friday

Advertisement

Air passengers can expect delays and possible cancellations on Friday as ground staff at Italian airports have announced a 24-hour walkout lasting from midnight on Friday to 11.59pm the same day.

It's still unclear how widespread disruption will be, as the scale of the protest will depend on how many airport staff will take part on the day.

But Italy's flag-carrier ITA has already announced some flight cancellations between Thursday and Saturday due to the strike, which is expected to involve members of four of the larger trade unions representing airport workers: FLAI, USB, FIT-CISL and CUB.

Milan’s Malpensa airport is expecting disruption as cargo-handling staff from the company Alha, which operates at the airport, are also planning a separate 24-hour protest on the same day.

In Verona, baggage handling staff at Catullo Airport are also planning to hold their own strike from 1pm to 5pm.

At the time of writing there were no specific strike warnings related to Rome's airports.

ITA Airways has so far announced the cancellation of 30 flights, four of which had been scheduled to leave on September 7th and one on September 9th.

The airline said in a press release that passengers whose flights on September 8th are cancelled or delayed will be able to change their booking free of charge, and request a full refund if there is a delay of more than five hours.

Italy's civil aviation authority Enac has released a list of flights that are guaranteed to go ahead on Friday regardless of the strike.

Protected flights include all those scheduled to depart in the windows between 7-10am and 6-9pm, as well as once-daily domestic flights connecting the Italy's islands to the mainland.

Flights scheduled to leave before the strike's start time and delayed for reasons beyond anyone's control will be guaranteed, as will the arrival of all domestic flights in the air when the strike begins and all international flights scheduled to land within half an hour of the strike's start time, according to Enac.

Unions are calling for contracts with greater job security and wage increases to combat soaring inflation.

Follow the latest updates in The Local's strike news section.