La Bella Vita: Italian pastries and the best events to enjoy in June

As the days lengthen and the weather warms, life moves outdoors and Italy's cultural calendar becomes filled with open-air events and festivities.

In fact, there were so many interesting events listed this month that we had trouble choosing between them, but here are eight of the most unmissable shows, festivals, regattas and more happening up and down the country this June.

Eight events to look forward to in Italy this June

Italy is well known for being a great beach holiday destination, with something for every holidaymaker, though it pays to be aware that many areas get very crowded in peak season and, unfortunately, not all beaches are kept in pristine condition.

To help you plan a beach trip taking in the very best - and cleanest - beaches in the country this summer, here's our map and guide based on the latest Blue Flag listings, which show that the number of high quality beaches in Italy has grown once again this year.

MAP: Which regions of Italy have the most Blue Flag beaches in 2023?

If you prefer to spend your summer soaking up Italy's cultural heritage, now is the best time to visit the museums and galleries - not just because the seasonal crowds are yet to fully descend, but because this is the cheapest tickets are going to be. (In fact, if you go this weekend you may be able to get in completely for free.)

Florence's Uffizi galleries, where the price of a single ticket went up from 20 to 25 euros in March. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Ticket prices at all of Italy's most famous cultural attractions have risen over the past year, and they're only set to rise further - not just because of inflation making everything more expensive, but because of a temporary government measure plus a push by the culture ministry to get more of Italy's attractions to raise their ticket prices.

Find out more in the below article:

REVEALED: How much more will Italian museums cost this summer?

This week on The Local we also looked at one of the daily food-related dilemmas you might run into if you often travel to different parts of Italy.

There are plenty of differences between Italy’s northern and southern regions, and one you might have noticed is that the daily breakfast pastry served (and quickly devoured) along with a frothy cappuccino at the local bar-pasticceria might have a different name depending on where you go.

In most parts of the country people will call this pastry a cornetto, but if you have friends from northern Italy they're more likely to enjoy a brioche. Still others might order a croissant.

But why is that and are we always talking about the same thing?

Here's what's behind the different names and how you can tell these pastries apart:

Italian pastries: Is it a cornetto, croissant or brioche?

