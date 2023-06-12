Italy's Pantheon entry fee: Who has to pay, how much and when

Advertisement

Italy's government initially announced in March that the Pantheon, one of Rome's oldest and most iconic monuments, would soon start charging visitors for entry – a move which drew mixed reactions from both tourists and residents.

But there was no indication at the time as to when tickets would be introduced, or how much they would cost.

On Sunday, Italy's Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano announced that a €5 entry fee will come in from July 1st.

Sangiuliano, speaking at a conference of politicians and business leaders in the southern region of Puglia, laid out the first details of how the ticketing system will work, including exemptions.

Rome residents will still be able to access the world-famous site for free, as will under-18s, he confirmed.

Teachers leading school groups and people in "protected categories", such as those with disabilities, will also be exempt, as will worshippers attending church services in the building.

People between 18 and 25 years of age will be able to enter for €2 - though it was still unclear on Monday whether the lower rate would only be made available to EU citizens, as is the case for various other Rome museums.

70 percent of the proceeds will go to the culture ministry for museum repairs and upkeep, while 30 percent will go to the Diocese of Rome, according to an agreement signed in March.

Ticket prices for museums across the country have gone up over the past year, with peak-season admission to Florence’s Uffizi galleries rising from €20 to €25 last March, and entry to Naples' Palazzo Reale now costing €10, up from €6 in 2022.

The government has also announced that tickets to all of Italy's state-run museums will go up by one euro from June 15th to September 15th.

The hike will help fund a two-billion-euro aid package for Emilia Romagna after the northeastern region was devastated by heavy flooding in May, authorities said.