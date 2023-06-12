On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Discounted cinema tickets

Tickets at many cinemas around Italy will be sold at the heavily discounted price of 3.50 euros this week - from Monday, June 12th to Thursday, June 16th.

The offer is part of the Cinema in Festa (literally, ‘partying cinema’) initiative, now in its second year, which the culture ministry says is aimed at “bringing cinema halls back to life” after the Covid pandemic hit the film industry hard.

Cinema in Festa is set to take place twice a year in June and September until 2026.

Wednesday

New wave of bad weather

Forecasts say flash flooding, storms and other extreme weather events are possible on Wednesday as some areas of the country are predicted to see two months’ worth of rainfall in the space of a few hours.

After weeks of unpredictable weather across much of Italy, more storms are predicted as a cold air front is expected to reach the country by midweek.

Bad weather is expected to reach northern regions by the end of the week.

(Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Thursday

Tax return deadline for US nationals living abroad

Most US nationals living abroad must file their annual federal income tax return by June 15th, which falls on a Thursday this year.

The standard deadline for US taxpayers resident in the States is April 15th, but those resident abroad foreign are granted an automatic two-month extension to June 15th.

Foreign residents who are unable to file their tax return by the automatic extension date can request an additional extension to October 15th by filing out and submitting Form 4868. Federal income tax returns are submitted through form 1040.

Museum ticket prices increase

Ticket prices will go up by €1 across all of Italy's state-run museums this summer in what the government says is a temporary hike to help fund the restoration of cultural heritage sites in the northeastern region of Emilia Romagna after they were damaged by flooding in the region.

with all proceeds meant to go towards the restoration of museums, libraries and monuments damaged by devastating floods in May. The measure was announced as part of an aid package worth €2 billion for the Emilia-Romagna region,

The price increase will be in place from June 15th to September 15th this year.

Coloured houses in Burano, an island in the Venetian lagoon. Burano is known for its small, brightly painted houses. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)

Friday

Verona Opera Festival marks 100 years

The 100th edition of the world-famous Arena di Verona Opera Festival will start on Friday, June 16th, beginning three months of prestigious open-air performances in the ancient Roman amphitheatre with Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida

The festival’s full programme is available on the Arena di Verona website.

Property tax on second homes

Tax season begins with first instalment of Italy's main property tax, known as Imposta Municipale Unica (or IMU), for those who own a second home in the country.

The June 16th deadline marks the first annual instalment, with the second payment due by December 16th.

Find out more about paying this tax here.

Milan 24-hour public transport strike

Staff from Milan’s main public transport operator ATM are set to take part in a 24-hour walkout on Friday, June 16th.

The strike is currently expected to affect all surface services (trams, buses, trolley buses) as well as metro lines, with passengers likely to face significant delays and/or cancellations during the day.

Under Italian law, a minimum number of services deemed essential must run on strike days. Passengers travelling on Friday are advised to check the status of their service with ATM.

Saturday

Free openings and special events as part of Venice Art Night

Over 120 artistic and cultural sites around Venice will open their doors free of charge in the evening of Saturday, June 17th as part of the 12th edition of the city’s popular Art Night.

Besides a number of lesser-known attractions and places that are normally closed to the general public, sites such as the Ca' Pesaro International Gallery of Modern Art, the Fortuny Museum and the Peggy Guggenheim Collection will all offer free evening openings.

Some events may require advance booking. For more info on times and bookings, see the Venice Art Night website.