Calendar: The transport strikes to expect in Italy in summer 2023

Transport strikes are hardly unusual during Italy’s summer months, and this year will be no exception.

According to the Transport Ministry’s calendar, Italian unions representing airline, railway and public transport staff have already called a number of strikes which threaten to affect the travel plans of locals and international visitors.

Here’s a look at the walkouts that are more likely to cause serious transport disruption in the coming weeks.

Public transport

June 16th: Staff from ATM, Milan’s main public transport operator, will take part in a 24-hour walkout on Friday, June 16th.

The strike is currently expected to affect all surface services (trams, buses, trolley buses, etc.) as well as metro lines, with passengers likely to face significant delays and/or cancellations during the day.

July 7th: Public transport staff all around the country will strike for 24 hours on Friday, July 7th.

The level of disruption caused by transport strikes in Italy can vary greatly from region to region, or even from city to city. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

All types of service (from buses to metro lines to ferries) may be affected by delays or cancellations during the day. Once again, however, the level of disruption caused by the demonstration will largely vary from region to region, or even from city to city.

Rail travel

June 23rd: Staff at Trenord, which operates regional trains in Lombardy, will strike from 9am to 5pm on Friday, June 23rd.

The protest is expected to cause delays and/or cancellations to all of Trenord’s services, including the Malpensa Express, which connects Milan Malpensa Airport with Milano Centrale station.

Air travel

June 18th: Security staff at Milan Malpensa Airport will strike for four hours – from 11am to 3pm – on Sunday, June 18th.

There currently are no further details regarding the walkout, though ground operations, including passenger security screening, may reasonably experience delays during the strike.

June 20th: Handling staff at airports all around the country will take part in a 24-hour walkout on Tuesday, June 20th.

Since three of Italy's largest transport workers' unions will take part in the strike, the protest is expected to cause at least some level of disruption at all of Italy's major airports, especially at check-in desks and in baggage collection areas.

But flight delays or cancellations may also be on the cards during the day.

Nationwide airport staff strikes in Italy may ultimately result in flight delays or even cancellations. Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP

Besides the national 24-hour strike, ground staff at a number of Italian airports, including Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, Milan Malpensa Airport and the Amerigo Vespucci Airport in Florence will hold separate protests on Tuesday. These protests may exacerbate the disruption caused by the national walkout.

July 15th: Staff at ENAV, Italy’s main air traffic control operator, will take part in a national 24-hour strike on Saturday, July 15th.

Though no further details are currently available, the protest may cause disruption to scheduled flights at airports all around the country.

How bad are strikes in Italy?

The magnitude of any planned demonstration in Italy largely depends on the level of participation by staff in the relevant transport sector.

That said, even in the case of highly disruptive strikes, essential services (or servizi minimi) are guaranteed to operate at some times of the day, which are commonly known as fascie protette (‘protected time windows’).

This goes for all transport sectors, from local public transport to rail and air travel.

There currently aren’t any national transport strikes scheduled beyond July 15th, but The Local will update this article should further demonstrations be announced.

While industry strikes are heavily regulated in Italy, unplanned demonstrations cannot be fully ruled out.