Why do Rome residents get a day off on June 29th?

Did you know that Rome has not one, but two patron saints? Both St. Peter and St Paul are said to have been killed under the Emperor Nero at some point between 64 and 68 AD, giving them joint status as the city's santi patroni.

Catholic tradition holds that both Christian leaders were martyred on June 29th, making it the date on which the Festa di San Pietro e Paolo, or Feast of St Peter and Paul, is celebrated.

The feast day was a national holiday until 1976, following which it became restricted to Rome residents only.

As in the case of other local public holidays across the country (St Ambrose in Milan, St Mark in Venice, St Orontius in Lecce, etc.), most employees will be given the day off. By law, those who are asked to work on the day must be paid above their regular hourly rate.

June 29th is an important religious holiday in Rome. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP.

Many Romans take advantage of the festival to escape the city's increasingly sultry weather and head to the beach. As this year's Festa falls on a Thursday, you can expect plenty of residents to fare il ponte and take the Friday off to make a long weekend of it.

But for those who decide to stay in Rome, there's plenty to do.

As the sites of the saints' respective burials, St Peter's Basilica holds a special mass at 9.30am in the morning, while the church of St. Paul's Outside the Walls traditionally puts on a series of masses starting the day before. Other churches throughout the city will also hold special services.

Whether or not you plan to attend mass, it's worth visiting St. Peter's to see the colourful infiorata flower petal displays that are laid out on the Via della Conciliazione to mark the occasion.

Rome's 2014 infiorata display. Photo by VINCENZO PINTO / AFP.

While many businesses and restaurants close for their staff to take the day off - and the Vatican museums will also be closed - most state museums remain open.

The City of Rome has confirmed that the traditional fair held on Via Ostiense near St Paul's Outside the Walls will go ahead this year on both June 28th and 29th between 6pm and midnight.

Finally, the day traditionally closes out with La Girandola fireworks display at around 9pm, held on Rome's Pincio Terrace at the edge of Villa Borghese Park and best viewed from Piazza del Popolo directly below. The exact programme for this year's event should be confirmed by organisers Invicta in the coming days.