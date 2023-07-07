Five essential tips to save on train tickets in Italy

Advertisement

Though images of fairly decrepit trains slowly trundling across the Italian countryside may still be vivid in the minds of many, rail travel in Italy is now much different from what it once was.

Granted, some areas of the country are still significantly underserved, but national rail services have gotten increasingly better over the past two decades.

With nearly 1,500 kilometres of high-speed line around the peninsula, trains are now faster than ever before and even on-board comfort has made some major leaps forward in recent years.

But, better overall service has generally resulted in higher fares for passengers. And, while train tickets are nowhere near the sky-high prices recently seen in the air travel sector, they can be fairly expensive, sometimes exceeding €100.

Book well in advance

While you may be thinking ‘Gee, thanks for the eye-opener, The Local’, this is the single most essential piece of advice you’ll want to follow when booking your train journey in Italy.

Purchasing tickets at least one month before the date of your trip will not only give you access to lower fares but will also allow you not to miss out on deals or special offers as these are often time-limited or have limited availability.

Take advantage of deals, but beware of their ‘terms and conditions’

Booking in advance will allow you to snap up the best offers, and you’ll truly find no shortage of those, especially in the warm months.

Deals offered by national rail operators Trenitalia and Italo may include anything from heavily discounted fares for families or groups of friends to discounts of up to 60 or even 70 percent for people under 29 or day trippers.

But, before going full steam ahead with the purchase, it’s always advisable to check the relevant offers' ‘terms and conditions’ (termini e condizioni in Italian).

A view of Milan's Centrale, one of Italy's biggest train stations. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

In fact, while some promotions may appear to be incredibly advantageous on paper, they may ‘hide’ fairly unfavourable caveats. For instance, a certain offer may be non modificabile and non rimborsabile, meaning you won’t be able to change the time or date of the journey (not even by paying a penalty), nor will you be reimbursed in the case you can’t make the trip.

These conditions can generally be found on the same website page as the deal they refer to and are definitely worth checking beforehand.

Use price comparison websites to snatch the best fare

Comparing prices and promotions from different companies is technically something that you could do on your own, but why go to such trouble if someone or, in this case, something else can do it for you.

Train fare comparison websites have mushroomed in recent years, with Trainline and Omio being generally considered the most reliable ones in Italy.

They both are intuitive, easy to navigate and are available in a number of different languages, including English.

Loyalty cards and travel packs

While this may not be as valuable a tip for short-stay visitors, it’s advisable for residents or those on longer stays to get the loyalty card of the company they travel with more frequently.

Besides getting immediate access to discounts on future journeys and special membership offers, you’ll also have loyalty points added to your card after every trip, which you’ll be able to cash in in exchange for a free journey after some time.

A view of the first class area on a Freccia Rossa high-speed train in Rome's Termini station. Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP

People travelling frequently between the two same destinations can also buy 10- or 20-ticket travel packs (known as carnet in Italy). These can allow for savings of up to 50 percent.

However, it's always best to check how long the relevant travel pack will be valid for before purchasing.

TrovaunPosto for last-minute tickets

Life is known to throw the odd curveball every now and then, which means you may at some point find yourself having to buy a train ticket at the very last minute.

In that case, TrovaunPosto may be your only possible chance of getting a cheap (or cheaper) eleventh-hour ticket.

TrovaunPosto ('Find a seat') is an online marketplace where people who can’t make their planned trips sell their tickets at prices which, under website regulations, must be lower than the price they originally bought them for.

You might not get lucky, but it’s definitely worth a shot.