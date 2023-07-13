Italy's nationwide train strike to end early after government order
A train strike across Italy on Thursday will end earlier than planned after the transport ministry ordered trade unions to cut the walkout’s length from 23 hours to 12.
The strike will now end at 3pm on Thursday instead of 2am on Friday.
Transport minister Matteo Salvini signed an ordinance on Wednesday night enforcing the injunction, forcing trade unions to cut the strike short after negotiations earlier in the day had failed to result in an agreement.
Salvini justified his decision to halve the walkout’s length by saying that “leaving a million Italians stranded, with temperatures up to 35 degrees” was “unthinkable”.
The ministry said its decision was backed by the national Strike Guarantee Commission and came with the assurance that talks between trade unions and rail companies would immediately resume.
Train platforms around the country were reportedly quiet on Thursday morning as many passengers had already changed their travel plans ahead of the long-planned strike.
An air transport strike planned for Saturday, July 15th, is still currently expected to go ahead according to Italian media reports.
Comments
