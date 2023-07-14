What you should know about the new Rome-Pompeii direct rail link

Advertisement

After the project was first announced in April, a new direct rail link between Rome’s central Termini station and the world-famous Pompeii ruins will open on Sunday, July 16th.

Italy’s culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said the new route is part of a plan to “enhance [Pompeii’s] accessibility” and boost tourism to the area by making the journey to and from Rome faster and more comfortable.

The upcoming rail link has so far been hailed by government figures as “an extraordinary initiative” but, as details about the new route emerged earlier this week, many raised concerns that the scale of the project may have been overblown.

How often will it run?

The direct link will only be operative on the third Sunday of each month.

There will be one outward direct service leaving Rome’s Termini station at 8.53am and one return service departing from Pompeii at 6.40pm.

Though Sangiuliano hinted on Wednesday that the link “may be developed further” in the future, it’s unclear whether this will ultimately happen and, if so, when exactly.

The new direct rail link will connect Rome's Termini station (pictured above) with Pompeii station. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

How long will it take?

The journey between Rome’s Termini Station and Pompeii will clock in at one hour 47 minutes.

This means that the direct route will only be 15 to 30 minutes faster than currently available options.

The distance between Rome and Pompeii can presently be travelled in just over two hours by changing trains in Naples and in around two hours 20 minutes by changing in Salerno.

Both options require passengers to get a high-speed Frecciarossa train first and then hop on a regional train.

How much will it cost?

Ticket prices for the direct link haven’t been fully disclosed yet.

According to national media reports, a one-way super-economy ticket (the cheapest fare available) will cost 29.90 euros.

If confirmed, ticket prices for the new route will only be slightly lower than fares for existing options as tickets for non-direct trains usually range between 30 and 35 euros.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets can be bought on the website of national rail operator Trenitalia, which will operate the new link in partnership with the Italian culture ministry.

Are there further plans to enhance travel options to and from Pompeii?

Sangiuliano announced in early April that the direct link between Rome and Pompeii would be followed by the construction of a new train station and transport hub near the popular archaeological site.

The minister said work on the new station would begin in 2023 and would be completed by the start of 2024.

There are currently no updates on the status of the above works.