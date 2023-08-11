Italy set for hot and muggy Ferragosto weekend with peaks of 38C

Advertisement

Following a short spell of ‘normal’ summer heat, temperatures in Italy will again rise well above seasonal averages in the coming days as a high-pressure system (or anticyclone) from northern Africa is forecast to reach the country on Friday.

The new heatwave will hit Italy just as thousands of people set out on their Ferragosto getaways, with the August 15th national holiday potentially allowing for a four-day weekend this year.

The incoming ondata di caldo should reach the two major islands, Sicily and Sardinia, first, resulting in daytime temperatures of up to 35C in the former and 37C in the latter on Friday.

The heat will then move up along the country, reaching southern and central regions by the end of Saturday and northern regions by Sunday.

According to the latest forecasts, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Veneto and Piedmont are all expected to see highs of 36-37C on Sunday, while temperatures in the rest of the country, barring the islands, should hover around the 35C mark.

Perceived temperatures, however, may ultimately be higher than actual readings as large sections of the country, especially seaside areas and plains, are forecast to see high levels of humidity – a phenomenon known as afa in Italy.

A tourist cools off in front of an electric fan before entering Rome's Colosseum. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Hot and muggy conditions are expected to continue well into next week, with Tuesday – the day the Ferragosto holiday actually falls on – possibly seeing a further increase in daytime temperatures, according to the latest reports.

In particular, parts of Tuscany, western Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Piedmont may all see temperatures of up to 38C on the day.

Overall, though temperatures over the Ferragosto break should not match those seen at the height of the July heatwave, people in the country are still advised to take all the necessary precautions to keep cool and stay safe.

Though it’s too early to say exactly how long the latest heatwave will linger over the country, preliminary long-term projections indicate that it may persist until at least Thursday, August 24th.