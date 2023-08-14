Further alerts for Italian region after '7-metre high wave of mud'

Advertisement

The Italian town of Bardonecchia is preparing for further severe weather after flooding caused serious damage on Sunday night.

Emergency services have now found the five missing people, according to Italian media reports, although the north-western region remains vigilant.

The Regional Agency for Environmental Protection (ARPA) has on Monday placed most of Piedmont under a yellow alert for storms and flooding.

Advertisement

That means "the possibility of thunderstorms, even strong ones, developing near the mountains or arriving from France with subsequent transit over the plains," the agency stated.

There is also further "instability" forecast in the evening and overnight.

The governor for Piedmont, Alberto Cirio, told reporters, "I am in direct contact with the mayor (of Bardonecchia) Chiara Rossetti, who has confirmed to me that there are no victims and even the five people initially considered missing have been found.

"This is certainly good news. However, the damage is very significant and I have already heard from Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, who has already given the government's willingness to do its part to help us deal with this situation."

While thanking the Civil Protection Department and the fire brigade for the rescue operations, Tajani said, "The government will support every effort against the damage caused by mud and debris".

The clean-up operation resumed at 7am Monday in Bardonecchia, in the Val di Susa region, a few kilometres from the French border.

Around 50 of the fire brigade, including divers, were deployed and they continue to carry out air reconnaissance, the Vigili del Fuoco confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Ricognizione aerea con l'elicottero dei #vigilidelfuoco Drago VF66 sull'abitato di Bardonecchia. In corso il ripristino delle condizioni di sicurezza su strade di collegamento per evacuare 50 persone bloccate da frane in zone impervie a Nord di Bardonecchia [#14agosto 14:00] pic.twitter.com/ppZYmFRYKy — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) August 14, 2023

Ricognizione aerea con l'elicottero dei #vigilidelfuoco Drago VF66, in forza al reparto volo di #Torino, sull'abitato di Bardonecchia e sull'area di Rochemolles, entrambe interessate dalla colata di fango e detriti di stanotte [#14agosto 16:00] pic.twitter.com/FX0uVRDWNv — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) August 14, 2023

On Monday morning, rescue teams said they had already saved six people dragged downstream by water, mud, and rubbish, who were found stuck in a camper van.

After a landslide at altitude, the Rio Merdovine broke its banks Sunday evening, completely covering cars and flooding streets.

Onlookers reported, "We heard a loud roar, then we saw a 7-metre high wave of mud. The house was shaking."