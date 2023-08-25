CALENDAR: The transport strikes to expect in Italy in September 2023

Advertisement

After enjoying a largely strike-free August, people in Italy are set to face plenty of travel disruption in September as trade unions have already called a number of walkouts for the coming weeks.

As is usually the case though, not all walkouts are expected to be equally disruptive.

Here's a look at the planned strikes that may cause the biggest issues for airline, rail and public transport passengers next month.

Air travel

September 8th: Ground staff at airports around the country will take part in a 24-hour walkout on Friday, September 8th.

Unfortunately, it’s still unclear exactly which categories of workers will participate in the strike as the Transport Ministry’s website provides no relevant information on the subject.

That said, baggage handlers represented by the FLAI Trasporti union are expected to take part in the walkout.

Staff from Alha, a cargo handling agent operating at Milan’s Malpensa Airport, will hold a separate 24-hour protest on the same day.

Three nationwide strikes will impact Italy's air transport sector in September. Photo by ANDRE PAIN / AFP

There currently are no details about how the above strikes will impact air travel on the day, but delays and/or cancellations cannot be ruled out at this point.

September 16th: Air traffic controllers all around the country will take part in an eight-hour walkout (from 10am to 6pm) on Saturday, September 16th.

As is usually the case, some flights will be guaranteed to operate during the strike. These will be made available by the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) at the following web page in the days immediately before the walkout.

Flights scheduled to depart before 10am and after 6pm shouldn’t be affected by the strike, although there may be some knock-on effects.

September 29th: Baggage handlers at airports all around the country will strike for 24 hours on Friday, September 29th.

No further details about the walkout are currently available, but, based on similar demonstrations held in previous months, ground operations such as check-ins and baggage collection may experience delays during the day.

Rail travel

September 6th-7th: Staff at Trenord, which operates regional trains in the Lombardy region, will strike from 3am on Wednesday, September 6th to 2am on Thursday, September 7th (for a total of 23 hours).

The walkout is expected to cause delays and cancellations to Trenord services, but will not involve nationwide companies Italo and Trenitalia.

September 17th-18th: Staff at Italo, a private train company operating high-speed lines between major cities across the country, will strike from 3am on Sunday, September 17th to 2am on Monday, September 18th (for a total of 23 hours).

According to local media reports, Italo services may experience departure time changes or cancellations during the entire length of the strike.

Public transport

September 18th: Public transport staff all around the country will strike for 24 hours on Monday, September 18th.

As it is backed by three of the major transport unions in Italy (CUB, USB, FAISA), the protest may result in widespread disruption in multiple cities across the country.

Two nationwide public transport strikes may ruin the travel plans of both locals and visitors in September. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

September 29th: Another 24-hour nationwide public transport strike will take place on Friday, September 29th.

This protest, however, will only be backed by one union (USB).

How bad are strikes in Italy?

Strikes in Italy are frequent but not all of them cause significant disruption for travellers.

The severity of disruption caused by any strike in the country largely depends on how many staff in any part of the transport sector decide to participate.

And, even in the case of highly disruptive strikes, essential services (or servizi minimi) are guaranteed to operate at some times of the day, which are commonly known as fascie protette (‘protected time windows’).

This goes for all transport sectors, from local public transport to rail and air travel.

