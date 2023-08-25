Milan records hottest day in 260 years

Advertisement

The Milano Brera weather station recorded an average of 33C (91.4 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, the highest since it started registering temperatures in 1763.

The northern city's previous record – 32.8C – was set in 2003.

According to ARPA, Milan also recorded the highest minimum temperature ever on Thursday: 28.9C.

ARPA said the Italian Alps have recently been hit by "intense and abnormal" temperatures, but added that the heatwave was about to break, with heavy rainstorms expected in the next few days.

Emissions of greenhouse gases are enabling increasingly intense and long-lasting heatwaves, especially in Europe, which the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) says is the world's fastest warming continent.

Heatwaves are among the deadliest natural hazards, with thousands of people dying from preventable heat-related causes each year.

