Heatwave

Milan records hottest day in 260 years

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 25 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 25 Aug 2023 18:15 CET
A screen in central Milan displays the weather forecasts for the following days on Tuesday, August 22nd. Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

The city of Milan, northern Italy, registered the highest average daily temperature in the past 260 years on Wednesday, environmental protection agency ARPA said.

The Milano Brera weather station recorded an average of 33C (91.4 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, the highest since it started registering temperatures in 1763.

The northern city's previous record – 32.8C – was set in 2003.

According to ARPA, Milan also recorded the highest minimum temperature ever on Thursday: 28.9C.  

ARPA said the Italian Alps have recently been hit by "intense and abnormal" temperatures, but added that the heatwave was about to break, with heavy rainstorms expected in the next few days.

Emissions of greenhouse gases are enabling increasingly intense and long-lasting heatwaves, especially in Europe, which the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) says is the world's fastest warming continent.

Heatwaves are among the deadliest natural hazards, with thousands of people dying from preventable heat-related causes each year.

