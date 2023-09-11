On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Temperatures of up to 36C

It still feels a lot like summer in many parts of Italy as we head into mid-September, and we can expect temperatures to remain above seasonal averages this week.

An incoming warm front from the south is forecast to bring sunny conditions and daytime temperatures beyond the 30C mark.

Peaks of 36C are expected in Tyrrhenian-facing regions (Tuscany, Lazio and Campania) and on the two major islands, Sicily and Sardinia.

A significant rise in temperatures is also expected in the north, particularly in parts of the Po Valley, where the mercury could hit 33-34C during the day.

Temperatures around the country should remain above seasonal averages at least until Thursday, according to the latest forecasts.

Frecce Tricolori air show in Milan

Milan will be treated to an air show by the Frecce Tricolori air unit on Monday morning as part of celebrations for the 100th-year anniversary of Italy’s Air Force.

The savoy-blue jets are expected to perform a ten-minute acrobatic display over the Stazione Centrale area (north-east of the city centre), expected to start at 10.45am.

More air shows over other Italian cities will be performed in the coming weeks. Here’s the full list.

The Italian Air Force aerobatic unit, Frecce Tricolori, flies over Rome. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Tuesday

Venice city council to approve new ‘tourist tax’

Venice’s long-delayed plan to charge tourists an entry fee is expected to get the city council’s seal of approval this Tuesday.

The new entry fee system is not expected to be introduced until at least 2024, afer undergoing a 30-day trial, with day-trippers to be charged five euros to access the floating city's historic centre.

The move to approve the measure came after UNESCO recommended the city be added to its world heritage danger list, citing risks of “irreversible” damage due to climate change and overtourism.

Trials of new emergency alert system

Italy’s safety authorities will resume testing the new ‘IT-alert’ system from Tuesday, with trials planned in the regions of Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Marche.

The system, set up to warn people of emergencies and potential dangers in their area, sends an alert to mobile phones registered in a particular region. It’s expected to be trialled in all other Italian regions by mid-October and to become operational at some point in 2024.

Plan for 150-euro ‘fuel bonus’

Italy is reportedly planning help with fuel costs for motorists after prices soared again last week, with the average cost of petrol on highways exceeding two euros a litre once again.

Details are expected to come this week, but media reports suggest the money would come in the form of a voucher issued to households on lower incomes.

The proposal comes just over a month after new fuel pricing rules were brought in to discourage speculation by fuel stations – a move which many criticised as “useless” and “counterproductive”.