On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday

Nationwide public transport strike

Commuters in Italy may face delays or cancellations on Monday, September 18th as public transport services in some cities are expected to be hit by a 24-hour staff walkout.

Monday’s strike is set to affect local public transport, from surface services (bus, trams, ferries, etc.) to metro lines.

The level of disruption caused by the walkout will vary from city to city, with Milan, Rome, Venice and Bologna currently expected to be among the worst affected areas on Monday.

A woman waits at a bus stop in central Rome during a national public transport strike. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Discounted cinema tickets

Tickets for a selection of film screenings at cinemas around the country will be on sale at the discounted price of 3.50 euros until Thursday, September 21st.

The offer is part of the third edition of Cinema in Festa, an initiative promoted by the Italian culture ministry to give Italy’s cinema industry a boost following the pandemic.

A full list of cinemas involved in the scheme can be found here.

Tuesday

Feast of San Gennaro in Naples

Tuesday, September 19th, is a special day for Naples residents as that’s when they’ll celebrate their beloved patron saint, San Gennaro.

The festival centres around the traditional ‘Liquefaction Miracle’ (or Miracolo della Liquefazione), where a vial containing what is said to be the saint's dried blood will be brought before the faithful by the city’s bishop.

According to tradition, if the blood does liquefy, Naples can expect peaceful and prosperous times ahead; whereas if it doesn't, this is seen as a bad omen.

The liquefaction of San Gennaro's blood on his feast day is seen as a positive omen. Photo by CARLO HERMANN / AFP.

Wednesday

Italy to limit sale of CBD products

From Wednesday, a new law comes into force limiting the sale of some products containing cannabidiol (CBD).

The change come into force exactly a month after the Italian government issued a decree classifying “CBD for oral administration” as a narcotic drug, consequently outlawing non-medical sale in tabaccherie, herbalist shops and ‘light cannabis’ stores.

The ban has been heavily criticised as “grotesque” and “ideological” by members of the opposition, with many pointing out a clash with a 2020 European Court of Justice ruling.

Thursday

First meeting of Italy’s new nuclear energy research body

A new institution set up to foster research into setting up nuclear power plants in Italy will meet for the first time on Thursday, September 21st

Members of Italy’s National Platform for Sustainable Nuclear Power will meet as Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini pushes for the introduction of “clean and safe” nuclear power in the country,

Weekend

European Heritage Days and Italy’s ‘Castle Days’

Cultural sites across Italy, including Rome’s Pantheon and Milan’s Pinacoteca di Brera, will offer out-of-hours openings and a range of discounted or free tours and shows as part of this year’s European Heritage Days event.

Italy’s 2023 Giornate Nazionali dei Castelli (‘‘National Castle Days’) will also take place over the weekend, meaning some of Italy’s most prestigious castles and fortresses will open their doors to the public, with some also offering free guided tours and activities.