How will Italy's nationwide public transport strike affect travel on Monday?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commuters in Italy may be in for another potential giornata nera on Monday as public transport services are expected to be hit by a 24-hour walkout.

The strike was called in late August by five of Italy’s main transport workers unions to demand a “300-euro pay rise” amid the cost of living crisis and improved health and safety measures in the workplace.

Monday’s walkout is set to affect all types of local public transport, from surface services (bus, trams, ferries, etc.) to metro lines.

As is generally the case with strikes in Italy however, the level of disruption will vary by region and city.

According to the latest national media reports, people in Milan, Rome, Venice and Bologna are all likely to experience a significant degree of disruption on Monday, though major delays and/or cancellations are not to be ruled out elsewhere.

READ ALSO: The transport strikes to expect in Italy in September 2023

In Rome, the services of Atac, Roma TPL and Cotral – the three main transport operators in the city – are all expected to be impacted by the strike, according to the official Roma Mobilita’ information desk.

In Bologna, urban, suburban and extra-urban buses operated by Tper and the Marconi Express (which connects the city centre with the nearby Marconi airport) may all see delays or cancellations during the day.

People wait at a crowded bus station in central Rome during a nationwide public transport strike. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

Milan’s main transport operator ATM has said that all of their surface and underground lines may be affected by the walkout outside of the scheduled ‘protected time windows’ (see later).

Finally, in Venice, the walkout may disrupt waterbus lines to and from the main island as well as tram and bus services on the mainland.

Advertisement

It’s worth stressing that strikes in Italy don't always mean a complete stop to all public transport services.

READ ALSO: Should you travel in Italy when there’s a strike on?

By law, transport companies in Italy are required to provide ‘minimum services’ (servizi essenziali or minimi in Italian) at certain times of the day, which are known as ‘protected time windows’ (or fasce protette) and usually coincide with peak commute hours.

The exact start and end times of these fasce will once again vary from city to city. Here’s an overview of the scheduled ‘protected’ time windows in some of the major Italian cities on Monday:

Milan : from start of service to 8.45am; from 3pm to 6pm

: from start of service to 8.45am; from 3pm to 6pm Rome : from start of service to 8.30am; from 5pm to 8pm

: from start of service to 8.30am; from 5pm to 8pm Turin : from 6am to 9am; from 12.00pm to 3pm

: from 6am to 9am; from 12.00pm to 3pm Bologna : from start of service to 8.30am; from 4.30pm to 7.30pm

: from start of service to 8.30am; from 4.30pm to 7.30pm Venice (road transport services only): from 6am to 8.59am; 4.30pm to 7.29pm

(road transport services only): from 6am to 8.59am; 4.30pm to 7.29pm Florence: from 4.15am to 8.14am; from 12.30pm to 2.49pm

If you’re planning to travel on September 18th, you’re strongly advised to check out the planned minimum services and guaranteed hours of the public transport companies in your own city. These can usually be found in the news section of their websites.

Passengers can also check the live status of local services on the transport company’s website or social media accounts on the day of the strike.

Advertisement

Rail and air travel

Based on the latest reports, national and regional railway services should not be affected by Monday’s strike.

Air travel won't be directly impacted by the walkout, though airport transfer lines around the country may operate on a reduced schedule.

Taxis

Taxi services around the country are expected to operate as normal on Monday.

You can keep up to date with the latest updates in The Local's strike news section.