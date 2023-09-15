Man killed after falling into wine vat at Italian winery

Advertisement

Marco Bettolini, 47, was killed after losing consciousness and falling into a wine vat at the Ca' di Rajo winery in San Polo di Piave near Treviso, reported Italian news agency Ansa on Friday.

An unnamed 31-year-old colleague was in hospital after inhaling the poisonous gases while trying to save him.

Bettolini's death was the fifth reported in Italian workplaces on Thursday alone, Ansa reported.

In Bologna, a 52-year-old worker was run over and crushed by a moving vehicle at Marconi airport while resurfacing the runway.

One man in Naples reportedly fell ten metres to his death from a warehouse roof while installing solar panels, and another died after being hit by a waste collection truck.

Another worker was crushed to death by a lorry in the hold of a ferry operated by the Caronte & Tourist company in the port of Salerno.

Thursday’s deaths were the latest in a long series of deadly workplace accidents reported in Italy.

On Wednesday, three people were killed in an explosion at a factory in Chieti, Abruzzo.

Italian transport unions at the end of August called a strike in protest after five railway workers died and two were reportedly injured after being hit by a train during maintenance works in northern Italy.

Italy recorded 776 fatal accidents on the job in 2020, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat - by far the highest rate of any European country.

Head of the CGIL transport workers' union, Maurizio Landini, said at the end of August: "There is so much anger... It's time to say enough, enough deaths at work."

Elly Schlein, head of the centre-left Democratic Party, demanded an urgent plan to stop workplace fatalities, saying Italy "cannot be a country where people continue to die at work."