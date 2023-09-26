What changes about life in Italy in October 2023

Advertisement

Ryder Cup in Rome

The Ryder Cup, one of the biggest golf tournaments in the world, will for the first time ever be held on Italian soil on the weekend ending October 1st, as the competition is set to take place on the courses of Rome’s Marco Simone Golf Club.

The event, currently in its 44th edition, will see 12 of the best golfers from Europe compete against as many US players in a match play contest unfolding from Friday to Sunday.

Players practice ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on September 26, 2023. Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Italy prepares for autumn Covid vaccination campaign

Italy's autumn Covid booster drive is expected to be rolled out from October 2nd, with dates likely to vary by region.

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said last week that the Covid vaccine remained a “fundamental device” after Italy saw a marked uptick in infections in September, with most cases attributable to a new variant dubbed ‘Eris’.

Italy's schoolchildren return to class in 2021. This year masks are not mandated but have been made available in schools. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP.

Autumn heritage days

On Saturday October 14th and Sunday 15th, more than 700 cultural sites across Italy open their doors to the public with Giornate FAI d’Autunno, or ‘FAI Autumn days’, a programme organised by the cultural heritage society Fondo Ambiente Italiano (the Italian equivalent of the UK's National Trust).

Many of the participating sites, including villas, castles, churches, abbeys, parks, and theatres, are not usually open to the public or are otherwise difficult to visit.

Keep an eye on FAI's website, which is due to be updated in the first week of October with the list of sites to be included in this year's Autumn Days.

Giornate del Fai a Firenze, ieri Villa Schifanoia. pic.twitter.com/mlXToxHPyA — Silla Cellino (@sillacellino) March 26, 2023

Budget

Italy's government is currently busy working on its 2024 budget law, with the first draft due to be presented to the EU by October 15th and to Italian parliament by October 20th.

This initial outline is likely to be far from the final version, however, as Italy's lower house and senate have until the end of the year to sign off on the document.

The government faces the challenge of trying to meet high voter expectations based on its 2022 electoral campaign promises with slow growth and a shrinking GDP.

Giorgia Meloni's government should present its draft budget to Italian parliament by October 20th. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Clocks go back

The clocks fall back on the night of October 28th-29th, as we switch from Daylight Savings Time (or summer time) to standard time.

That means the days will become shorter and the nights longer as winter approaches - though we do get one extra hour of sleep in exchange.

While the EU voted in 2019 to scrap Daylight Savings Time (DST) by 2021, Covid, Brexit and an intra-EU stalemate all delayed the move, which means the switch will go ahead once again this October for all EU states.