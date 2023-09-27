STRIKES: How will flights and transport in Italy be affected on Friday?

Advertisement

Friday is set to be a difficult day for travel in Italy with several strikes called within the same 24-hour period, which are expected to hit air travel as well as local public transport.

Disruption is expected to vary by airport and city, but here's a look at what we know so far about what passengers can expect:

Air travel

Airport staff are planning a 24-hour nationwide walkout from midnight on Thursday until midnight on Friday, according to the Italian transport ministry's strike calendar.

The severity of disruption will depend on how many workers decide to participate on the day, but it could be significant, with most of Italy's major transport unions involved including FILT-CGIL, FIT-CISL, UILT-UIL, UGL-TA, FLAI Transport and Services, and CUB.

Unions are reportedly calling for a salary increase to combat soaring living costs in Italy.

Staff at low-cost airline Easyjet are also expected to hold a four-hour strike from 1pm-5pm on Friday.

Flights scheduled to depart between 7am and 10am and between 6pm and 9pm are protected from strikes and should go ahead as usual on Friday.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC has published a list of flights guaranteed to go ahead on Thursday and Friday on its website.

Certain flights are always guaranteed to go ahead in Italy in the event of a strike. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Passengers flying to or from Italian airports on Friday are advised to check the status of their flight with the operator.

If your flight is cancelled when you're flying to, from or within the EU you have the right to either a refund or rebooking, and the airline must always offer you the choice. Find out more here.

Local public transport strike

Also scheduled to strike on Friday are public transport sector workers in cities around Italy, with Rome, Milan and Turin currently set to be affected.

However only one union - USB - is backing this strike, meaning it's not expected to cause a huge amount of disruption.

According to the news site Roma Today, less than 18 percent of workers participated in USB's last 24-hour public transport strike in May.

USB has said it is calling for a freeze on energy tariffs and the cost of essential goods, a block on military spending and the sending of weapons to Ukraine, greater investment in public services, greater worker safety protections and a minimum hourly wage of €10, among other things.

Local public transport strikes generally involve buses, trams, and commuter train services, but don't impact taxi services or long-distance trains.

A minimum level of services are guaranteed to run at peak times in Italy, even when there's a strike on, though these may be especially crowded due to the impact of other cancellations.

In Rome, services deemed essential are guaranteed from the start of morning service until 8.30am, and again between 5pm and 8pm.

Services provided by Milan's public transport operator ATM will reportedly go ahead as normal until 8.45pm and from 3-6pm.

The nearby Como-Brunate funicular could be affected, though should remain in service before 8.30am and between 4.30-7.30pm.

In Turin, services are guaranteed between 6-9am and 12-3pm.

Passengers planning to use public transport in Italy on Friday are advised to leave extra time for their journey and check the status of their service with the local operator before setting off.

Keep up with the latest updates in The Local's strike news section.