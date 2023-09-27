Italy's public transport strike on Friday postponed after government order

Advertisement

The USB trade union on Wednesday said it had put off until October 9th a transport strike which had long been scheduled for this Friday.

The decision came hours after Transport Minister Matteo Salvini issued an injunction that would have limited the planned strike on Friday to four hours instead of 24.

"Four hours is not enough for the workers to claim their rights", USB said in a statement published on its website on Wednesday afternoon.

It said protests affecting bus, tram, underground and local train services in Italian cities will last for 24 hours on Monday, October 9th.

This was the second time Salvini had intervened to limit strike action since being appointed transport minister in October 2022.

A similar order which ended a national train strike early on July 12th was described by unions as "shameful, wrong and illegitimate.”

Friday’s public transport strike had been planned to coincide with separate protests by airline staff and baggage handlers at Italian airports, which were unaffected by Salvini's order and were still scheduled to go ahead.

