CALENDAR: The transport strikes to expect in Italy in autumn 2023

Transport strikes are common during Italy’s autumn months, and this year will be no exception as unions representing airline, railway and public transport staff have announced multiple walkouts which threaten to affect the travel plans of locals and international visitors.

But not all planned strikes are expected to be equally disruptive.

Here's a look at the protests passengers should be aware of in the coming weeks:

October 9th: Baggage handlers at airports plan to take part in a 24-hour strike on Monday, October 9th.

There are no details available yet as to how the walkout could impact air travel on the day, but ground operations such as check-in and baggage collection may experience delays.

Potential changes to scheduled flight departure times are also possible.

On the same day, public transport staff represented by Italian union USB plan to strike for 24 hours, potentially affecting bus, tram, and metro services.

Any disruption is expected to vary by city, with more details likely to be made available in the days before the strikes.

Trams, buses, metro and local train services are set to be affected by upcoming strikes. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

October 20th: A general strike means airline, rail and public transport passengers could all face delays or cancellations on Friday, October 20th.

The walkout, jointly called by four of Italy’s major trade unions last July, is expected to be one of the more disruptive of the season as it will involve staff from both public and private transport operators around the country.

Ferry services to and from Italy’s major islands of Sicily and Sardinia, and as-yet-unspecified motorway services are also set to be affected, according to the transport ministry website.

November 6th: Airport security staff at Venice’s Marco Polo airport and Treviso’s Antonio Canova airport will strike for four hours (from 10am to to 2pm) on Monday, November 6th.

There are no details available yet about how these walkouts will impact passengers, though security checks may experience delays.

November 11th: Staff at Italo, the private train company operating high-speed lines between major Italian cities, including Milan, Rome and Venice, will strike from 9am to 5pm (for a total of eight hours) on Saturday, November 11th.

The walkout may cause delays or cancellations to scheduled Italo services to experience, though a number of essential services will be guaranteed to go ahead.

Local strikes

A number of smaller regional and local walkouts have also been announced for the coming weeks. A full list can be found on the Transport Ministry’s strike calendar.

How bad are strikes in Italy?

Strikes in Italy are frequent but not all of them cause significant disruption for travellers.

The severity of disruption caused by any strike in the country largely depends on how many staff in any part of the transport sector decide to participate.

And, even in the case of highly disruptive strikes, some essential services (or servizi minimi) are guaranteed to run at peak times. This goes for all transport sectors, from local public transport to rail and air travel.

