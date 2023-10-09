How will Italy’s public transport be affected by strikes on Monday?

Advertisement

Monday’s walkout was set to affect all types of local public transport, from buses and trams to metro lines and local train services.

A planned strike by airport baggage handlers on the same day had been called off, Italy’s official strike regulator announced on Sunday.

While the strike was called for 24 hours on Monday, the duration and level of disruption was set to vary by city and there was no information available ahead of time as to exactly which services would be affected.

In Rome and the surrounding Lazio region, the strike was expected to affect services operated by the companies Atac, Roma Tpl and Cotral, with cancellations and delays possible between 8.30am and 5pm and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the capital's transport website.

Services run by Milan’s public transport operator ATM were also expected to be disrupted to some extent between 8.45am and 3pm, and after 6pm.

In Naples, services could reportedly face disruption at any time between 5.30am to 8.30 and from 5pm to 8pm.

Disruption was possible in towns and cities around the country throughout Monday, according to Italian news agency Adnkronos, which listed strike times for many cities and regions.

However the severity of any disruption will depend on how many transport staff decide to take part in the strike on Monday.

A minimum number of transport services are guaranteed to run at peak commute hours, meaning strikes are not supposed to affect local trains, buses and other services during parts of the early morning and late afternoon (known as ‘protected time windows’ or fasce protette). Exact times vary by local operator, but usually coincide with rush hour.

Monday’s strike was originally planned for September 29th but was postponed after Transport Minister Matteo Salvini ordered the walkout be cut to four hours.

You can keep up to date with the latest updates in The Local's strike news section.