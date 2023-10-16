Italy plans to charge non-EU residents €2K to keep using healthcare

Advertisement

Italy’s international residents will have to pay another €2,000 euros a year on top of existing charges to use the public health service (servizio sanitario nazionale, or SSN) if they are citizens of a country outside of the European Union, according to a measure contained in the draft budget bill for 2024 approved by the cabinet on Monday.

"For foreign residents who are citizens of countries that are not members of the European Union, the possibility of registering on the lists of those entitled to benefits from the SSN is envisaged by paying a contribution of €2,000 per year,” read a statement published by the economy and finance ministry on Monday.

The amount may be lower for people holding a residence permit for study purposes, or for those working as au pairs, it said.

The proposed charge for non-EU nationals was included in a section of the statement explaining how the government intends to cover increased public spending in next year's budget on healthcare, tax cuts, and other measures.

The official statement did not make clear whether the requirement would apply to people who were already signed up with the Italian national health service, or if it would only be applied to those enrolling for the first time.

However several Italian news outlets including Sky TG24 and Ansa on Monday afternoon reported that the charge would apply to those who want to "continue" using the health service, suggesting it was expected to apply to all users.

The Local has contacted the economy and finance ministry to request clarification.

The budget law is still at the draft stage and must be reviewed by the European Commission before being voted on by Italy’s lower and upper houses of parliament.