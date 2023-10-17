What we know about Italy's plan to charge non-EU residents €2,000 for healthcare

Advertisement

There was widespread confusion and concern on Monday after the Italian economy and finance ministry (MEF) appeared to announce a new planned requirement for all non-EU nationals resident in Italy to pay €2,000 a year to continue using the public health service.

The charge would apply to “foreign residents who are citizens of countries that are not members of the European Union" when "registering on the lists of those entitled to benefits" from the public health service (servizio sanitario nazionale, or SSN), according to the ministry's statement on the draft budget bill for 2024 approved by the cabinet on Monday.

As the statement did not specify exactly who the charges would be applied to or in which circumstances, there was concern that that the proposal could contradict the Italian constitution if it was applied to all non-EU nationals in the country.

As other government ministries stepped in to issue clarifications on Tuesday however, some more detail became available about the government's plan.

Who will this apply to?

The MEF stated that the charge would apply to “foreign residents who are citizens of countries that are not members of the European Union."

Italy's health ministry later clarified that the new 2,000-euro charge would not in fact apply to all non-EU nationals, but only to those who already pay an annual fee to use the SSN under what's called 'voluntary' registration.

"The rule contained in the 2024 budget refers to specific categories, not entitled to compulsory registration, who can voluntarily register with the SSN," the ministry said in a statement.

"The rule is limited to updating the stipulated lump-sum contribution," it said, suggesting that the new charge would replace existing fees.

Advertisement

The minimum annual fee is currently set at €387.34, with a discount for students and au pairs, rising to a maximum of €2,788.86 depending on your personal circumstances.

READ ALSO: Which foreign residents have to pay for healthcare in Italy?

Employees, job seekers, asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors will continue to have access to healthcare on the same terms as Italian nationals, the health ministry indicated.

For these and some other categories of foreign nationals resident in Italy, registration is deemed 'mandatory' and is therefore free and healthcare services are charged for at the same rate as for Italian nationals.

It appears that the registration fee would therefore be increased for people who are now paying a lower rate - though it remains unclear whether it could also be revised down for those already paying more than €2,000 a year.

Why does Italy want to increase fees?



The government said it was looking for ways to offset its spending in next year's budget and avoid deepening the country’s already enormous deficit.

The proposed healthcare charge for non-EU nationals was included in a section of the economy and finance ministry's statement explaining how the government intends to cover increased public spending in next year's budget on healthcare, tax cuts, and other measures.

When will this change come in?

Again this is unclear from the small amount of information given so far.

But the budget law would come in from January 1st, 2024, and as enrollment with the SSN is on an annual basis it seems likely that the new charge would be applied from the next renewal after that date.

Advertisement

What happens next?

As with everything else in the draft budget law, this proposal will now be subject to scrutiny from the European Commission and both houses of Italy's parliament before it gets final approval.

Usually this is a long and drawn-out process as numerous amendments are submitted, and clauses added and removed.

So this is still some way from becoming a reality.

If this plan does become law, anyone who currently pays a fee for enrollment in Italy's public healthcare system will need to consult their local ASL (Azienda Sanitaria Locale) office for details of the charges that will apply from their next annual renewal.

The Local will continue to publish any updates on the revised fees as we get them.