DAZN keeps Italian Serie A match TV rights despite technical problems

Advertisement

DAZN will broadcast all 10 Serie A fixtures each matchday, seven exclusively with the other three also being shown on satellite television service Sky, for the next five seasons until the end of 2028/29.

Together DAZN and Sky will pay 900 million euros a season, with the former paying 700 million euros for the exclusive seven matches, after the 20 clubs voted to accept the combined offer at Monday's league assembly in

Milan.

READ ALSO: Streaming service DAZN to refund Italian customers over Serie A blackouts

DAZN will also share with Serie A 50 percent of any revenues above 750 million euros a season, which according to the league's CEO Luigi De Siervo would increase annual TV rights revenues from 2024 to a minimum of 960 million euros.

Seventeen clubs voted in favour of the deal, with two against and one abstention.

Napoli, Fiorentina and Salernitana had previously made public their opposition to the offer, pushing for the league to develop a proprietary channel.

READ ALSO: Why are Italians angry at streaming platform DAZN?

The new deal will change little for Italian viewers as DAZN already held the rights for the seven exclusive matches after beating Sky in 2021 with a bid of 2.52 billion euros over the three seasons up to the end of the current campaign.

However Italian media report that Sky, who have significantly upped their contribution from the 87.5 million euros they currently pay per season, will have a better pick of the big matches than they have done under the present

deal.

In January DAZN, a platform referred to as "Sports Netflix", announced losses of $2.3 billion for 2021.

Advertisement

It has come under fire in Italy over service interruptions, frame rate problems and the low resolution of broadcasts compared to Sky, with questions raised about the technical capabilities of the platform and the quality of Italian internet services.

Viewers have also been irritated by frequent changes to price plans and restrictions on the number of devices allowed per subscription.

The platform partly refunded subscription fees in January after being summoned by Italian government ministers and Serie A executives to explain “countless” interruptions to the service.