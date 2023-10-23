On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

You can switch the heating on (in some areas)

One thing new residents are surprised to learn is that Italy has rules dictating when you can switch on the heating, with dates varying depending on where in the country you live and how cold it gets.

In practice these rules only really apply to apartment buildings with centralised heating systems, but if you live in one of these blocks the times and dates will be pretty important.

From this week (technically from October 22nd) the heating can go on for up to 13 hours a day if you live in the coldest ‘Zone E’, which includes Milan, Bergamo, Turin, Bologna, Verona, Perugia, and Campobasso.

This may be welcome news for people living in those areas after the weather turned decidedly cooler in recent days, while people living in many other parts of the country won’t be feeling the chill just yet.

See more details about Italy’s heating rules and the areas they apply to.

New energy rules postponed?

On the subject of heating: consumers in Italy should check their energy contractsas new rules are coming in that mean some people will have to switch by January.

The government is however planning to discuss at a cabinet meeting on Monday whether to postpone the rule change for another six months.

Tuesday

Bad weather in northern Italy

There’s more rain and wind expected across “at least half of Italy” according to weather forecasters at IlMeteo.it, with a storm front moving in from northern Europe expected to affect areas as far south as Lazio.

After storms over the weekend, temperatures have already dropped in many northern areas but unsettled conditions are expected to continue in these areas throughout the week.

In Sicily and other parts of the south, generally fine and sunny conditions are set to continue throughout the week.

Saturday

Partial eclipse

On Saturday evening, a partial eclipse of the moon will be visible across much of the globe. In Italy, the eclipse will take place in the early evening.

Sunday

Clocks go back

The clocks fall back in the early hours of Sunday 29th, as we switch from Daylight Savings Time (or summer time) to standard time.

This means we get an extra hour in bed on Sunday, but the trade-off is that evenings will feel a lot darker after the time change.